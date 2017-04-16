Easter: Leaders Advocate Peace, Tolerance at Easter

Abimbola Akosile and Anayo Okolie in Lagos, Omololu Ogunmade and Kasim Sumaina in Abuja, Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto and Laleye Dipo in Minna

As Nigeria and the rest of the world celebrate Easter and the resurrection of Jesus Christ today, prominent citizens including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu; former Senate President David Mark; Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, and a host of Governors have called for peace, tolerance, justice and forgiveness, among other things.

Former Vice President and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar, congratulated the Christian community in Nigeria on the Easter celebration, and added that the celebrations are a worthy finale to the period of fasting, prayer and self-denial which they had gone through in the past 40 days of Lent.

In a press statement released by his Media Office, the APC chieftain urged the Christian faithful and Nigerians of other faiths to see the sacrifice and deprivation of the period preceding Easter as similar to the sacrifice and perseverance which the present economic difficulties has imposed on all Nigerians and which would finally terminate with celebration and merry-making when the difficult period is over.

The former Vice President advised all Nigerians to learn from the pain, joy, love and caring which characterize the period of Lent and the Easter celebration, and allow these virtues to continuously guide us as a people in our individual and community relationships. He said a national attitude built on selflessness and sacrifice would go a long way in laying the foundation of true patriotism and greatness of the nation.

The Turakin Adamawa urged those in positions of authority to endeavour to encourage the citizens to make sacrifice and show love especially when the country is facing challenges by making their own lives, in public and private, something transparent, and worthy of emulation. He prayed for peace and prosperity for all Nigerians and urged them to enjoy a stress-free and violence-free celebration.

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has urged Nigerians to use the occasion of the Easter celebration to rededicate themselves to the virtues of justice, forgiveness, and reconciliation, which he said were the essences of the ministry of Jesus Christ on earth.

In his goodwill message to the Christian faithful at Easter, Ekweremadu said no nation would make progress unless the people were willing to forgive the past, reconcile their differences, and enthrone justice for all, irrespective of their religious, ethnic, and political backgrounds.

He stressed that injustice and unforgiveness were utterly slowing down the nation’s progress, and urged Nigerians to continue to uphold their faith in the nation’s democracy, while also praying for the nation’s speedy exit from the current economic difficulties.

The Senator, however, asserted that such faith must also be accompanied by the sincerity on the side of the leaders to put the nation on the right track of progress. He wished Nigerians a hitch free and happy Easter celebration.

Former Senate President, Senator David Mark, yesterday also urged Nigerians across the nation irrespective of their religious or socio-political divide to close ranks and work harmoniously in order to overcome the challenges facing the country.

Mark, in his goodwill message signed by his Media Assistant, Paul Mumeh, tasked the Christian faithful to use this period of Easter to pray for the survival of Nigeria, saying the current situation in the country requires divine intervention to overcome the myriads of its problems. He enjoined Christians to imbibe the teachings of Jesus Christ and the lessons of Easter which emphasised peace, love, perseverance and forgiveness.

Mark also canvassed religious tolerance between religious bodies in the country, pointing out that to the best of his knowledge, no religion preaches violence but peace, love and good neighbourliness. He added that the nation’s challenges could be surmounted if citizens develop positive attitude towards nationhood and harnesses various talents for positive goals.

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, yesterday felicitated with Christians in the country for witnessing another Easter season, even as he said the country’s challenges were surmountable if the people unite and love one another.

Fayemi in his message, signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, congratulated Christians for the successful completion of the Lenten season, a period of 40 days of fasting and prayer that culminated in the Easter celebration. He urged Christians to imbibe the spirit of love, perseverance and sacrifice which the Lord Jesus Christ exhibited in ensuring the salvation of humanity.

The Minister, noted that, the Easter period offers Christians opportunity for sober reflection, even they celebrate with friends and families. He called on Nigerians to imbibe and reflect on the lessons associated with the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. According to him, “Our challenges are surmountable, if we unite, love one another, remain resolute, committed, patient and hopeful.”

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode also called on Nigerians to collectively imbibe the spirit of love, sacrifice and peaceful co-existence, saying that it is only when such virtues exist that the nation can make meaningful progress.

Governor Ambode, in his Easter message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Habib Aruna, said such fundamental values would go a long way in promoting and strengthening the foundation of love, peace and harmony in the country, adding that the season should serve as a reminder to all of the selflessness, love, sacrifice and tolerance of Jesus Christ throughout His earthly sojourn, his death and his resurrection.

He said there was no better time for the country to unite together and eschew resentment along ethnic and religious lines, adding that no challenge is insurmountable where there is unity of purpose.

Governor Ambode commended Lagosians for their continued demonstration and promotion of mutual understanding and peaceful co-existence in spite of existing ethnic, cultural and religious diversities, attributing the successes recorded in the State’s 50 years existence to unity of purpose among residents.

The Governor of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has charged Nigerians on the need to keep hope alive, in-spite of the daunting economic challenges being faced by the country. He said it is in this that the citizens can be galvanised towards contributing their quota to the overall progress of the country.

This was the summary of the Governor’s message to Nigerians as Christians all over the world celebrate Easter to commemorate the anniversary of the death of Jesus Christ.

The Governor, in the message signed by his Director, Bureau of Communications and Strategy, Mr. Semiu Okanlawon urged Christians to reflect on the import of Easter celebrations in their dealings, not only with other Christians, but with people of other religions.

He said Nigerians must eschew bitterness and all forms of violence, stressing that the progress, peace and security of the nation is anchored on good neighbourliness and peaceful co-existence.

Likewise, Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has enjoined Christians to imbibe the spirit of love and selflessness exhibited by Jesus Christ, as they celebrate this year’s Easter.

In an Easter message made available by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Mr. Yomi Layinka, the governor also urged Christians to continue to pray for the country to overcome the current socio-economic challenges.

Ajimobi expressed appreciation to Christians for their fervent prayers for the state and the country during the 40-day fasting, which culminated in the Easter celebrations. Emphasising the need for the faithful to sustain their prayers and piety beyond this season, the governor prayed that their supplications would be manifest in their individual lives and in the life of the country.

In his own goodwill message for Easter, Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi sent special greetings to the people of Enugu in particular and all Nigerians in general.

Ugwuanyi, in a release signed by him, said, “On this significant occasion when the Christendom commemorates the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ for the salvation of mankind, I send special greetings to the good people of Enugu state. In the last 40 days of fasting, praying and arms-giving that ushered in this Easter celebration, I am sure our people prayed fervently for our dear state, the nation and for themselves.

“It is our hope that God heard our prayers for continued peace, progress and unity of the country. So, on this auspicious occasion, I urge our people to celebrate hope offered by the significance of Easter because Enugu State is, indeed, in the hands of God. Happy Easter celebrations!”, the governor added.

Meanwhile, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, yesterday urged Nigerians to allow love of the country reign supreme in their lives. He also said forces of division have nothing to offer other than chaos and negativity.

This was contained in a message to commemorate this year’s Easter issued by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Public Affairs, Malam Imam Imam, made available to journalists in Sokoto. According to the statement, love for the country means loving the people of the country without distinction.

While rejoicing with Nigerians, especially of Christian faith for witnessing this year’s Easter, Tambuwal urged them to promote peace and harmony at all times. He said his administration would continue to promote unity and peaceful co-existence among the people.

Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has also called on Nigerians to emulate the virtues and values exemplified by the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. He stated this in an Easter message issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Adejuwon Soyinka, yesterday.

While congratulating Christians for the observance of this years’ Easter, Governor Amosun urged all Nigerians, Christians and Muslims alike, to emulate the life of Jesus Christ in rendering selfless service and love to others, irrespective of ethnic or religious differences.

Niger state governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello and the Head of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide the Most Rev Samuel Adefila Abidoye have admonished Christians in the country to continue to live in peace and work for peace in the country.

The governor and the clergyman made the appeals in separate statements released yesterday to congratulate Christians throughout the country on the successful completion of 40 days lent and the Easter festival.

Governor Bello in a statement signed by the commissioner for Information, Mr. Jonathan Tsado Vatsa reminded Christians that Jesus Christ throughout his ministry worked for peace among all people as such Christians should not depart from this noble path.

Most Rev. Abidoye on his part in the Easter message he sent to all districts in the conference challenged the federal government to do more to achieve peace in in all parts of the country. He lamented that cases of kidnapping of innocent people and killings by bombers and cattle rustlers have attained frightening dimensions which the government should find solution to.

The clergyman also said as the federal government “warms up to mark its second year in office, it should seize the opportunity to reappraise and reassess itself especially on the promises it made to Nigerians during its campaigns across the country. Nigerians will surely hold it accountable if it fails to measure up to their expectations.”

Meanwhile, Senator Oluremj Tinubu representing Lagos Central Senatorial District has said the occasion of Easter has offered Nigerians another opportunity to redeem the nation from the challenges that have kept her down.

In a special Easter Message to her constituents, Senator Tinubu said Jesus Christ died for mankind. She said the death of Jesus to pay a debt be did not owe was for the salvation of mankind.

Senator Tinubu said in her statement entitled ‘A Second Chance’ that: “The death of Jesus to pay a debt he did not owe, for the salvation of you and I who would never have been able to pay is the ultimate story of a second chance at redemption. This is the crux of our faith, the proof of God’s love for mankind and the centre of Christianity. This second chance is our hope of freedom. We must not live in fear, depression or like those who do not know that Christ is risen.

“For us as a nation, it is also a second chance. A second chance to redeem our nation from the throes of the challenges which have plagued her, a second chance to set in motion the change we would each like to see, and to build the Nigeria of our dreams. Thus, I wish all the people of Lagos Central Senatorial District, Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole Happy Easter and a joyous celebration. And may the peace of our Lord Jesus remain with us all”, she added.