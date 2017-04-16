Awka Kingmakers Dethrone Traditional Ruler

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Awka Council of Kingmakers, on Sunday, announced the dethronement of the traditional ruler of Awka kingdom, Obi Gibson Nwosu.

The council catalogued alleged violation of the community’s constitution perpetrated by the monarch warranting his removal.

The kingmakers accused him of violating the Traditional Rulers Amended Constitution for Awka 1986, as well as the Code of Conduct which he reportedly signed in January 1, 2000 after he was crowned.

At a press conference attended by the members of Awka Council of Kingmakers, which was held at the Obu of the Chairman of Awka Council of Kingmakers in Umuogbu Awka, Ozo Obuora Essell, the council said the action took place on 14th April, 2017 in liaison with the Ndichie Awka.

In a press release signed by the Secretary of the council, Chief Emmanuel C.G. Okechukwu, and its Chairman, Ozo Obuora Essell, it also announced the Head of Ozo Awka as the regent in accordance with the 1986 constitution of Awka pending the election and installation of a new Ezeuzu Awka.

Details later…