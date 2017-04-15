Makarfi: Gusua, Mark Convinced Jonathan to Hold PDP Peace Meeting

he Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said that the former National Security Ad- viser, Gen. Aliyu Gusau and former Senate President, David Mark convinced ex-President Goodluck Jonathan to convene the last botched peace meeting of the party, and not Governors Nyesom Wike and Ayodele Fayose, as alleged by the Sheriff faction.

Reacting to allegations by Sheriff’s deputy, Cairo Ojougboh, that the ex-president was drafted into the peace initiative by Wike and Fayose, the Makarfi faction explained that the decision to mandate the two top party members to go and persuade Jonathan was reached at a meeting attended by Sheriff, Professor Wale Oladipo, Senator David Mark, Ahmed Makarfi, Ben Ndi Obi and General Gusau. The Spokesman of the Caretaker Committee, Dayo Adeyeye said that it was agreed at the meeting that both Gusau and Mark should approach the former President to convene an all-inclusive meeting of stakeholders in order to chart a way forward for a lasting peace in the party.

“For the record, the last Stake- holders Meeting convened and chaired by the former President, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan was not sponsored or organised by Wike or Fayose as alleged by Mr. Cairo Ojugboh.” The spokesman described as uncharitable, the allegationby Ojougboh that ex-President Jonathan was dragged into the last peace meeting by Wike and Fayose.