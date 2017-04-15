Fire Destroys Shops at Sokoto Old Market 

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

A raging inferno on Friday night destroyed some shops at the Sokoto old market.

THISDAY checks Saturday revealed that several shops were razed by the fire which occured at the market around 9pm .

It was gathered that some of the wares lost included food items, cooking oil, detergents, toileteries, sugar, salt and other household items.

A trader at the market, Malam Ibrahim Shehu, who was affected by the incident, told THISDAY that goods worth several millions of naira were lost in the inferno.

Shehu appealed to the state government to come to their aid to enable them continue with their businesses.

Details later…