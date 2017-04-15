FG Inaugurates Multi-million Naira Enugu Erosion Control Project

By Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu

Ten years after it was abandoned, the multi-million naira federal government erosion control project in Udi Local Government area of Enugu State has been completed and inaugurated.

The Obinagu/Akpulu/Enugueze-Umunneobagu Soil Erosion and Control Project Phase 1, executed through the Ecological Fund Office had suffered several delays before it was completed late last year.

Speaking at the inauguration of the project in Obinagu on Friday, the Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, said the commissioning and handing over of the project was made possible by President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption war.

Okechukwu, who represented the Secretary to the Federal Government, Bachir David Lawal, recalled that the project, which began over seven years ago, suffered some delays as a result of logistic problems, difficulty of the terrain and unbridled corruption, but was successfully completed late 2016.

“Today marks a milestone in the history of Ecological Fund Office (EFO) as we commission the Obinagu/Akpulu/Enugueze- Umunneobagu Soil Erosion and Control Project, a product of President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to finish all abandoned projects.”