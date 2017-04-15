Burns Weighs-in Heavier for World Title

Ricky Burns has reiterated his world super-lightweight unification clash with Julius Indongo is the biggest fight of his career.

The Coatbridge fighter was the heavier of the two men at Friday’s weigh-in, tipping the scales at 9st 13lbs 4oz, with IBF champion Indongo coming in at 9st 13lbs 0.25oz.

And WBA champion Burns is raring to go ahead of his eagerly-anticipated clash with the unbeaten Indongo.

“I am really looking forward to tomorrow night,” he told Sky Sports News HQ at Friday’s weigh-in.

“For me all the hard work is done, that’s the hard part, the weight is made and I can concentrate fully on the fight now.

“We are expecting a very tricky fight. I am a believer in whatever happens on the night is going to happen. I tend to let them worry about me rather than the other way round.

“As long as I win that is the main thing. This is the biggest fight in my career in my eyes. “These unification fights have been spoken about for years and now we’re nearly there. I just can’t wait to climb through the ropes at the Hydro.”

Burns confessed he is not overly familiar with his Namibian opponent, who knocked out Eduard Troyanovsky in his last fight to capture the IBF strap.

But Rickster is convinced his experience will be a telling factor against Indongo, who has had 21 bouts compared to Burns’ 47.

He said: “On YouTube you can get a few rounds here or there but you can’t really take much from when he won the title. “Obviously he knocked the champion out in about thirty seconds but tonight I am going to find out just how good he is and how hard he hits.

“I could tell he was a wee bit nervous [at the weigh-in] but this is my 48th fight. I have been here and done it. Roll on tomorrow night.”