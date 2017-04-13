Sheriff: Fayose Main Problem of PDP

By Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The National Chairman of the Peoples

Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ali-Modu Sheriff, has singled out the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, as the main cause of the crisis currently rocking the party.

Sheriff, who was on a working visit to the Cross River State chapter of the party, said among the 12 PDP governors, Fayose was working seriously at ensuring that the party remained in fragments.

Sheriff, who stated this on Wednesday evening, told journalists in Calabar at the state secretariat of the PDP, after meeting with the state party leaders that he enjoyed the support of 29 state chapters of the party, including Ekiti State, out of the 36 state chapters in the country.

Commending the South-west party chairmen and their members for rallying behind his leadership, Sheriff declared that Fayose was free to leave the PDP.

He described the Ekiti State governor as a “loner” whom he accused of acting a script of his benefactor to wreck PDP.

Details later…