NSCDC Arrests 18 for Vandalising FG Infrastructure in Niger State

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 18 people for vandalising federal government infrastructure and engaging in illegal mining in Niger State.

The state Commandant of NSCDC, Mr Philip Ayuba, who disclosed this to newsmen in Minna on Thursday said the arrests were made at various locations in the state last weekend.

He said some of those arrested dug under railway lines in search of precious solid minerals thereby exposing rail transporters to unnecessary danger.

“In the area of illegal mining, about five days ago, we arraigned 18 persons who are deploring and degrading our lands and making sure that some critical infrastructure which has been kept in place by the federal government for all of us to enjoy are not enjoyed.”

Details later…