NNPC Confirms Sack of Staff Involved in N11bn Petrol Theft

By Chineme Okafor in Abuja

Following its conclusion of investigations into the sale without appropriate authorisation of 82 million litres of petrol valued at N11 billion by Capital Oil and Gas, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Thursday confirmed the sack of some of its staff found culpable in the act.

The corporation said in a statement from its Group General Manager, Public Affairs, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, in Abuja, that sack and deployment were in line with the ongoing reforms it initiated to cleanse it of corrupt practices.

Ughamadu explained that the affected staff were Mrs. Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue, who was the Managing Director, NNPC Retail Ltd, before her dismissal from the corporation’s services; Mr. Alpha Mamza, who was Executive Director, Operations at NNPC Retail Ltd; and Mr. Oluwa Kayode Erinoso, who was also Manager of Distribution at NNPC Retail Ltd.

He noted the trio of Mr. Adeyemi Adetunji, Lawal Bello, and Mrs. Affiong Akpasubi, have also been appointed to replace the sacked staff as Managing Director of NNPC Retail Ltd, Executive Director of Operations NNPC Retail Ltd and Executive Director of Services NNPC Retail Ltd respectively.

