Lagos SWAN Commends LMC on Sanction to Erring Clubs

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Lagos chapter, has commended the League Management Company (LMC) for its decision to sanction Remo Stars FC for the assault on a sports journalist by supporters of the club during the Nigeria Professional Football League match day 16 game in Sagamu.

The journalist, Ekerete Kelvin of Sportsville Production which runs on Channels Television was manhandled by supporters of the club who also deleted his recordings and smashed his phone.

In reaction, the LMC, in a summary jurisdiction announced on Tuesday ordered the club to pay the sum of N250,000 as compensation for injury and damages suffered by the reporter, in addition to other fines imposed on the club for related acts of violence during the game.

The LMC also announced varying punishments for Kano Pillars, Katsina United and Enyimba FC for various violent conducts committed on match day 18.

Welcoming the LMC decision, Chairman of Lagos SWAN, Fred Edoreh, said in a statement on Tuesday evening that the LMC demonstrates it’s commitment to the protection of all stakeholders and participants in the game.

“We are very pleased with the LMC for this decision. Journalists at work need protection to enable them perform. The same applies to players, coaches, match officials, supporters, fans and indeed anybody that is part of the game in any way.

“Following the brilliant efforts of the LMC, we are witnessing the rebirth of our league with increasing match day attendance and families turning up with their wives and children. We cannot now condone any acts of violence which are capable of eroding the gains achieved.

“Now that the LMC is reconstructing the league into a viable economic sector to contribute to national GDP, a strong stand against violence will give confidence to players, coaches, match officials, fans and prospective sponsors, partners and investors to be part of the game. It is also important for the government to support the efforts of the LMC with necessary legislation while the police should not leave the issue of security of persons at the games to the clubs alone. They have a primary duty in this regard. “

Last week, Lagos SWAN passed a resolution on its Congress condemning the attack on its members and sought the redress of the LMC and NFF.