Five Killed as Herdsmen Attack Benue Community

George Okoh in Makurdi

Five persons are feared dead in a fresh attack by suspected Fulani herdsmen on farmers in Turan, Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State.

According to an eyewitness, the suspected Fulani herdsmen had besieged Inundugh village in Yaav council ward, late Tuesday night, shooting sporadically and setting houses and huts ablaze.

“The people ran for their lives as the attack lasted till Wednesday morning, we feared that about five persons might have been killed though several persons are still missing and unaccounted for.

“Our worry is that the invaders have been using the mobile phones they recovered from the homes of the victims to call the people informing the victims of their intension to launch further attacks on the community.

When contacted, the Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent Moses Yamu, who confirmed the attack, explained however that the police recorded two deaths in the crisis.

Yamu further said the command had deployed its men to the area to restore peace and stem an escalation of the crisis.