ATBU Matriculates 3,888 Students for 2016/2017 Academic Session

By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi has matriculated its 3,888 new students for the 2016/2017 academic year.

Speaking during the matriculation ceremony on Thursday , the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Saminu Abdulrahman Ibrahim, told the students that their success in the university depends on how well they conduct themselves.

The vice-chancellor, who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (DVC), Academics, Professor Abdullahi Umar, said that some students make the mistake of missing the orientation programme for fresh students which he said avail them with the dos and don’ts of the university.

“Over the years, we have observed that some students who make certain terrible mistakes were usually those who did not take advantage of the orientation programme. You are therefore, advised to apply yourselves diligently to the matriculation exercise and take full ‎advantage of the orientation exercise,” he said.