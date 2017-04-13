Ashafa: With Train, It Costs Me Only N1,500 from Kaduna to Abuja

The senator representing Lagos East, Senator Olugbenga Bareehu Ashafa, has while doling out the advantages of travelling by rail, said it cost him just N1,500 to travel from Kaduna to Abuja in just a short time with much enjoyment onboard.

Ashafa said the Nigerian railway sector is so affordable and peoples’ friendly that it provides added luxury to be enjoyed by Nigerians using the transport system.

He said the transport system also provides the passengers with opportunity to explore the vast lands Nigeria is blessed with while travelling.

The senator who spoke on the advantages enjoyed by the rail transport, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), also said he was very proud to be part of the administration that brought such dividends of democracy to the people.