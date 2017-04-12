I’ll Testify Against Andy Uba Over Certificate Forgery, Says Lawyer

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

A private investigator and Abuja-based lawyer, Victor Uwajeh, has said that he is ready to testify before any probe panel on allegations of certificate forgery against the Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Senator Andy Uba.

While reacting to a petition written against him by Senator Uba alleging blackmail, extortion and threat to life, Uwajeh said he never blackmailed the senator.

Speaking with journalists Wednesday in Abuja, Uwajeh, who is the subject of a petition before the Inspector General of Police (IG), said he was contracted by the Anambra senator as far back as 2012 to help him secure the lifting of an exclusion ban by the boarder authorities of the United Kingdom.

Uwajeh said that after doing the job successfully, Ubah refused to pay his bill of £1.9 million, hence the court action that ensued.

More to follow…