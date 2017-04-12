Ekiti Assembly Imposes  N1m Fine on Fayemi for Shunning Summons

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State House of Assembly, has imposed one million fine on the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, for shunning the summons of the house to explain how N852 million Universal Basic Education allegedly got missed under him as the governor of the state.

The House also resolved that a reminder letter be written to the Nigeria Police Force through the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, to effect the warrant issued by the house and arrest Fayemi with immediate effect.

However, Fayemi had filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Ado Ekiti, demanding N500 million damages over the colossal damage the assembly had done to his image by the summons and allegation of embezzlement.

Addressing a press conference in Ado Ekiti, yesterday, the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Hon Samuel Omotoso, said it has become a public knowledge that the house invited Fayemi on three occasions times spanning a period of one year as follows.

“The first invitation was sent on March 10, 2016 . The second invitation was sent on November 29, 2016. The third invitation was sent on February 2, 2017. Rather than attend to these invitations by the EKHA as empowered by section 129, 1C, of the 1999 Constitution and come to the assembly to explain himself on allegations of corruption and abuse of office levied against him by the executive arm of Government, Dr. Fayemi prefers to play to the gallery.

“He shadow- boxed himself by putting his face at the laws of our land, thus constituting a serious affront and threat to the sustenance of democracy in Nigeria. Section 129, 1c, of the

constitution of the FRN granted us express powers to invite anybody for information and clarifications, especially on matters of evidence.

“This we have done and Fayemi was officially declared wanted on February 7, 2017 and the police was adequately communicated through the IG to effect his arrest forthwith. Up to this moment the police has failed to carry out their constitutional duties as confer by the 1999 Constitution.”

Omotoso added that this breach of the law of the land is one too many on the part of Fayemi and that the assembly condemned the act as well as all lovers of democracy and the rule of law.

“Going from the above, this house today officially declare the Fayemi as a law breaker and in exercising our powers under section 129,1d, of the 1999 constitution of Nigeria hereby imposes a fine of one million against Dr Fayemi and payable to the EKHA.

“Section 129, 1d ordered him to pay all cost which may have been occasioned in compelling his attendance or by reason of his failure, refusal or neglect to obey the summons and also to impose such fine as may be prescribed for any such failure, refusal or neglect, and any fine so imposed shall be recoverable in the same manner as a fine imposed by a court of law,” he added.