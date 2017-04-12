Bill Seeking to Equate HNDs with Varsity Degrees Scales Second Reading

James Emejo in Abuja

The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed for second reading, a bill for an Act to end the discrimination between Higher National Diploma (HND) and university degrees.

The bill, sponsored by Hon. Ali Isa and Hon. Edward Pwajok is seeking to create equal employment and promotion opportunities for graduates from universities and polytechnics across the country.

Isa had contended that the discrimination was illegal as there is no law backing it.

He said: “There have been circulars issued by the HoS at different times, either to direct that both university graduates and HND holders be treated equally or otherwise. The policy of government has been very consistent, but when it becomes a law, everybody will have to comply.”

According to him, HND holders in the country over the years have suffered serious discrimination, which in turn has affected their career progression.

He said while a first degree holder in the country is employed at Grade level 8 and could get to Grade 17, the HND holder is employed at Grade level 7 and cannot exceed Grade level 14.

The lawmaker argued that the dichotomy apart from affecting the career progression of HND, also affects the technological development of the country, as most students now shy away from polytechnic education.

Also yesterday, the House urged the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to immediately disperse traders who convert pedestrian bridges trading stalls in order to encourage users and guarantee their security.

It further mandated the House committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to liaise with the Department of Outdoor Advertising and Signage to devise ways of repositioning billboards mounted on pedestrian bridges in order not to endanger the lives of users.

It followed a motion by Hon. Sergius One Ogun which sought to investigate alleged abuse of the bridges.

According to him, the motion was necessitated by media reports early this year, where a student of University of Abuja, “was knocked down and killed while trying to flee from robbers, who attacked her on the pedestrian bridge close to the university gate.”

He said there was need to decongest the bridges to allow pedestrians move freely on them and use them at all times, especially those established around busy roads.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly yesterday embarked on a two-week break for the Easter celebration. It is expected to reconvene on April 25.