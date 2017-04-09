Mark at 69, Expresses Commitment to Charity

Olawale Ajimotokan in Otukpo

After taking stock of his immediate journey through life at 69, the immediate past President of the Senate, David Mark has extended an olive branch to his adversaries, asking them to bury their differences in the interest of peace.

Similarly, Senator Mark, who was born on April 8, 1948 in Otukpo, Benue State, resolved to continue to serve God and humanity for the rest of his life.

Mark made this moving declaration yesterday while addressing well-wishers at a special thanksgiving mass to mark his 69th birthday at his Otukpo country home.

“The older we get, the closer and nearer we get to God. With age we get sober and forgive more. I am more reconciliatory with age. I begrudge nobody and I ask for forgiveness from those who think I have offended them in the course of my journey through life. For anyone who has wronged me in any way, I have forgiven. I will concentrate more on charity works especially on the young people, who have no hope of paying back. I will not do things because of politics but for humanity,” Mark said.

He also prayed for peace and unity of Nigeria, saying it is his lifetime desire to see a nation whose citizens are free to pursue their legitimate ambition in any part of the country without fear of intimidation or molestation. He craved for harmonious working relationship among the three arms of government, pointing out that such synergy is required to deliver dividends of democracy to the people.

The mass was officiated by 15 Reverend Fathers. In the homily, Rev. Fathers Sylvester Onmonke and Kenneth Odeh preached peace, unity and forgiveness among Nigerians, just as they prayed that God grant leaders at all levels the wisdom to embark on policies and programmes that would ameliorate the pains of the people. The clergymen enjoined Nigerians across board to forgive and reconcile with one another so that peace and progress can thrive in the country.

Senator Mark’s Wife Helen, political associates including former Interior Minister Abba Morro, House of Representatives members, Ezekiel Adaji, Samson Okwu, Dr. Emmanuel Agbo, Sule Adanu and Benue State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman John Ngbede among others, attended the occasion.