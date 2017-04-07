Politicians, Core Professionals Gather for Ugwuanyi in Ogbede

Ugwu Mmaduabuchi

There is no doubt that since 1999, there is no unanimity between politicians and core professionals, especially on the issue of governance and politics. This is despite the fact that some politicians were core professionals before venturing into politics and some professionals are being appointed or voted into government offices.

But this jinx was broken at the headquarters of Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State on March 11, when seasoned academics, leaders of thought, professionals, traditional rulers, politicians, women groups, youths and others gathered en masse to receive and celebrate governor of Enugu State, Mr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his giant strides in governance.

So surprising is the fact that these calibre of people are not into active party politics, because they have strong means of livelihood and have made their marks in their various fields of human endeavour. But having seen the sterling performance of Governor Ugwuanyi, which has brought peace, unity and massive development in the state, they wholeheartedly come together and decided to support his government.

Arriving at the venue of the event, Governor Ugwuanyi and his entourage were welcomed by mammoth crowd. Renting the air were “Gburugburu, our man”, “Governor of the people” our amiable and performing leader and others.

Setting the ball rolling for the day event was a renowned journalist and chairman, Caretaker of Igbo-Etiti Council Area, Mr. Malachy Agbo. In his welcome address, the journalist-turned-politician, immensely thanked the governor for his uncommon transformation of the state, despite the paucity of fund. He further thanked him for appointing illustrious sons and daughter of the council area into key positions in his government namely- Commissioner for Finance, Mrs. Eucharia Offor, Special Adviser to the governor on State Assembly Matter, Dr. Martin Oke, Commissioner for Enugu State Capital Development Authority, Mr. Chidi Aroh, Chairman Enugu Urban Renewal Committee, Arch. Chris Offor and others.

Agbo appealed to Governor Ugwuanyi to look into dilapidated roads within the council area. Among them were Ogbede-Aku-Nkpologu road, Nze-Aku-Lejja-Nsukka road, Opi-Ogbede-Umoka highway and others. He told the governor that the people of the council area from all walks of life gathered under the umbrella of Gburugburu Movement to honour the governor for his good works.

“I know you may be surprised with the crowd you saw here today. But it is a true testimony of your acceptance among our people, because of your good works that is unprecedented in the history of governance in the state.

“Your style of leadership has not only engendered peace and development in the state, it has brought people from all walks of life together today to move the state forward,’ Agbo said.

After Agbo’s speech, first civilian governor of Enugu State and former national chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Okwesilieze Nwodo was called upon to inaugurate the executive members of the Gburugburu Movement in the council area led by Prof. Fred Nwodo.

The chairman of the Movement Chairman and an academic, Nwodo reminded the governor that the movement was first of its kind in the state since its creation in 1991.

Nwodo said: “We are not here to play politics as you know we are not politicians, but core professionals. But being overwhelmed, surprised and pleased with your performance so far we have decided not to sit back and watch any more. We are determined and ready to get involved by supporting and collaborating with your government to ensure that the development, peace and unity your government has made possible in the state will stand the test of time.

“In you, we saw a leader with a vision. A leader who believes in the unity, progress and well-being of his people. You have not only provided leadership in the state, you have consistently shown character of a true leader. We are very grateful and proud of you being our own son.”

Also in his remarks, the Senator representing Enugu North, Senator Chuka Utazi who was on governor’s entourage said: “I am overwhelmed with what I saw here today. The people of Igbo-Etiti have set the pace. I want to thank you people for this and I am assuring you that my council area (Uzo-uwani) and other council areas in the state have no option than to join this moving train called Gburugburu Movement. One good thing about it is that it is all encompassing and inclusive. It involves politicians, academics and everybody from the state. What a unique and wonderful integration”

Being elated and baffled with the turn-out of people, words of encouragements and the warm reception accorded to him, Governor Ugwuanyi thanked the people of Igbo-Etiti and assured them that his government would look into their requests. The governor enumerated the challenges his government is facing since he assumed office, which major among them is paucity of fund.

The governor said: “Before I assumed office, there was no paucity of fund like this in government because the price of crude oil was on the high side. With the decline in the price, many states find it difficult to pay salaries not to talk of embarking on capital projects. But in Enugu, we have continued to prudently manage our little revenues to develop the state. We are not deterred by the situation we found ourselves, rather we will continue to attend to the needs of our people to the best of our abilities. We will pay salary steady and execute more capital projects to make life easier for our people.

“I am humbled by the honour accorded to me here today. I thank immensely those behind this Gburugburu Movement. It is a movement and a concept that will not only unite our people, but will bring rapid development and peace. There will be total and genuine reconciliation among us and together we can move mountain.’

Meanwhile, political observers are of the opinion that with this development, which is first of its kind in the state, some politicians who have been creating divisions for selfish reasons will have a rethink and get ready for participatory and inclusive politics, devoid of rancour and bitterness. With Governor Ugwuanyi’s performance and leadership style, which has brought on board all and sundry in and from the state, Enugu State may be in for a different kind of politics in 2019, where politics, performance and great ideas will go together for greater result, development and peace in the coal city state.

.Mmaduabuchi, a teacher wrote from Ogbede, Enugu State