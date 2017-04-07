JEDC, NEMSA Disagree over Integrity of Smart Meters Installed in Jos

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC) has disagreed with the Nigeria Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) over the integrity of the smart meters the company installed for cosumers.

NEMSA had on Thursday alleged after inspecting some of the meters installed by JEDC in Jos, that it discovered that the new smart meters did not pass through routine test to check their quality, and to ascertain whether they are suitable for use in Nigeria, and also determine the accuracy of their readings. It therefore ordered that the company stop further installations until the meters are certified.

But reacting in a press conference on Friday, the Managing Director of JEDC, Alhaji Mohammed Modibbo, debunked NEMSA’s claims, emphasising that the meters were duly tested and certified by the regulatory agency before they were distributed and installed for consumers.

While presenting copies of the certificate of approval from NEMSA to journalists, Modibbo said it was unfair for NEMSA to come out and claim that JEDC meters are not certified after it issued certificate of approval to the company.

More to follow…