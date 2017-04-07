Former NTA DG, Patrick Ityohegh Dies at 76

Ortom condoles with family

George Okoh in Makurdi

A former Director General of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Dr. Patrick Ityohegh, has died.

According to a family source, Ityohegh died in the early hours of yesterday at a private hospital after a protracted illness.

The former director general is credited for the growth of the NTA in the 1990s

Reacting to demise of the former director general, the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has urged the media to package Ityohegh for posterity.

Ortom spoke when he paid a condolence visit to the family of the deceased in Makurdi yesterday.

“I think Nigeria will forever miss him but the media, well after his existence on earth will still package him for posterity,” he stated.

“We have lost a genius, we have lost love, benevolence, kindness, humility; a humorous man.”

According to the governor, when someone was sad and met the deceased he would make such a person happy.

He said the Ityohegh gave support to many Benue indigenes who met him while he served in other places in the country.

The governor also stated that the deceased also left a legacy of beautification of his immediate environment.

“I remember that he anchored beautification within his residence right here where he was living, and then he extended it to Tarka Foundation and other parts of the state,” he stressed.

He pledged that the state government would support the family to give the deceased a befitting funeral.

Ityohegh will be remembered for his role in the Sunny Side of live.