Brexit: Commonwealth, NEPC to Work on Impact on Nigeria

Olusegun Awolowo
Executive Director/CEO, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mr. Olusegun Awolowo
  • Ohuabunwa calls for standard practices in food products

Goddy Egene and Nume Ekeghe

The Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mr. Segun Awolowo, wednesday said the Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland, has agreed to work with the council on a trade paper on the challenges and opportunities of the Brexit on Nigeria.

Speaking on the impact of Brexit on Nigeria on THISDAY sister news network, ARISE TV in Abuja, Awolowo said since the Britain has triggered the Brexit process, it means both opportunities and challenges.

“There are two words to describe this which is opportunities and challenges. Of the two countries, Britain is a big economy in the world and Nigeria is the 24th largest economy in the world and with the colonial background, we have a strong relationship with the United Kingdom (UK). “Nonetheless, trading with a big economic block in base is much better to do but even that has its challenges.

“For Nigeria, we tried negotiating a very complex free trade agreement that is the partnership agreement with the EU and I think two other nations in West Africa but have not signed yet. So of course it is easier negotiating with a single country so that is the immediate advantage in that and when it is a partner, historically because we have about two million Nigerians in Diaspora so it is a big market for export and services both in ICT and financial sector. So that is why I would say there are opportunities and challenges but even with that, we don’t know how this is going to extend to us,” he said.

According to him, whatever the outcome is, Nigeria is going to trade with Britain, stressing, “It is just going to be on how we direct our trade. And I think Nigeria is very important we are their second largest trading partner in Africa and they are our third largest trading partner. So we are going to trade anyway.”

Speaking on the trade deficit with UK, Awolowo explained that Nigeria has been trading only one commodity over the years and that is oil.

“We are just in a position of a serious attempt to diversify the economy. Nigeria has released its Nigerian economic recovery and growth plan which is what we are going to use to get us out of this recession. And on the background of that is the strong emphasis on export because we believe once we are able to trade other things than oil then we would have a balance in our trade deficit all across the world. So Britain is very key. They are our largest foreign direct investment partner and this the time we are urging them to invest in manufacturing and industry in Nigeria. So that market is very big and very key,” he said.

Meanwhile, a chemist and pharmacist, Mr. Sam Ohuabunwa, has called for the issuance of new standards that will control the level of benzene in food products in the country, the former Chief Executive Officer of Neimeth Pharmaceuticals Plc, who made call against backdrop of controversy Fanta and Coke.

Benzene in soft drinks is a public health concern and has caused significant outcry among environmental and health advocates.

Speaking on ARISE TV, Ohuabunwa said scientific fact available showed that this reaction does occur but might not be a such a great harzards.

“However, most countries, have gone ahead to limit the benzene content in soft drinks and any liquid. They try and accept standards, I believe that is the issue in our country and believe we need to set standards local manufacturers can comply with,” he said.

He called on the Nigerian Bottling Company to be transparent by coming out with more information on its products, adding that the company should also comply with what they have been asked to.
He disclosed that benzene is present in the water we drink.

  • Dinn Eferet

    If Nigeria is to continue to successfully trade with the rest of the world, then the FG needs to seriously speed up diversification. Fossil fuel defenders can blab all they want; crude oil is poison. There are so many opportunities for a sustainable future. They’re are all around us. Windy seas; gushing waterfalls; scalding hot weather conditions in the Northern states; fertile land that may yet bear fruit.

    Even I, a vehement advocate of changing our country by changing ourselves, have to admit that the bulk of the pressure to save Nigeria from this particular breed of insanity rests on the shoulders of FG. They need to speed up the timetable, and they need to speed it up now!

    • Quantumspirit666

      BREXIT has nothing to do with Nigeria. Its the EUROPEAN UNION sorting themselves out.African Union should start sorting themselves out. Libya and Egypt (AU) contries were attacked and still occupied by NON -AU countries(Africans are addressed as NON- EU citizens) Yes NON.
      Nigeria is a useless country, no business with BREXIT. Really no the meaning of COMMON WEALTH ? Who is the PERMANENT head of the WEALTH? where do this WEALTH come from. i.e. OIL,GOLD,DIAMOND,STEEL,HERBS,COCOA,BAUXITE,URANIUM etc. Sick of African politicians pretending the world gives a damn about them,the world doesnt.

  • Bassey Ndem

    Whether Nigeria is in the commonwealth or not, every country has a comparative advantage over other countries. The problem in Nigeria is not lack of resources, but lack of leadership in all the phases of the Nigerian life and if Nigerians were able to put their acts together and reduce corruption to the barest minimum, Nigeria will be in the business of final destination for United Kingdom and the Americas. The Nigerian economy must be diversified and non oil products should be promoted and every Nigerian citizen must be carried along. There should not be the dichotomy of north, south, east or west or Hausa Fulani, Igbo, Yoruba, Efik Ibibio or Ijaw agenda. It should be Nigeria and nothing more, nothing less and I hope this will usher in nationalism in the country we so love.