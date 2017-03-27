Malabu Deal: Mohammed Abacha, Fasawe Give Details of How $1.1bn was Shared

• Adoke, Etete, others for arraignment April 3

By Tobi Soniyi

Court processes sighted by THISDAY, which have not been verified, have shown details of how the $1.1 billion paid by Shell Nigeria Ultra-Deep (SNUD) Ltd, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCO) Ltd and Nigerian Agip Exploration (NAE) Ltd to the federal government in 2011 for the purchase of Oil Prospecting Licence (OPL) 245 originally held by Malabu Oil and Gas Limited was shared by some prominent Nigerians.
This is just as a Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed April 3 for the arraignment of the former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Mohammed Adoke, a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Chief Dan Etete, and others charged with various alleged offences for their roles in the transaction.

According to court papers, a son of the late military Head of State, Sani Abacha, Mohammed, and a known associate of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Oyewole Fasawe, gave details of how OPL 245 was allegedly taken from them and sold to the SNUD, SNEPCO and NAE consortium in 2011.
They also provided insight into how the $1.1 billion paid by the consortium for OPL 245, which was facilitated by the Nigerian government, was shared by some prominent individuals, without the knowledge and involvement of a majority of the actual owners of Malabu Oil.

Abacha and Fasawe equally gave details, in their joint plaintiffs’ statement of claims, in a suit they recently filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja, of the roles allegedly played by former Ministers of Petroleum, Justice and Finance – Etete, Adoke and Yerima Lawal Ngama, respectively – in the transaction leading to the sale of OPL 245 and the lodgment of the proceeds from the deal in the federal government’s escrow account.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in a court document filed earlier this year, had stated among other things that Malabu Oil was incorporated in Nigeria sometime in April 1998 with shareholders, namely: Mohammed Sani (fronting for the late Gen. Sani Abacha), Kwekwu Amafegha (representing Dan Etete, then Minister of Petroleum Resources) and Hassan Hindu (on behalf of Ambassador Hassan Adamu.)

The commission stated that in the same month, the Ministry of Petroleum Resources offered Malabu Oil a deepwater oil block processing licence in respect of OPL 245.
EFCC said that upon the death of Gen. Abacha in June 1998 and between 1999 and 2000, the corporate status and shareholding structure of Malabu Oil were altered severally through forged board resolutions, which eventually divested Mohammed Sani of his shares while new shareholders and directors were appointed fraudulently.
In their court documents filed on March 20, 2017, Abacha and Fasawe, who claimed to own a 70 per cent stake in Malabu Oil, said they were fraudulently divested of their shares.
The suit has Malabu Oil and Gas Ltd, Mohammed Sani and Pecos Energy Ltd as plaintiffs, with Kweku Amafegha, Munamuna Seidougha, Amaran Joseph, Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Shell, Agip, Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), AGF, and the Petroleum Minister as defendants.

The plaintiffs stated that at inception, Malabu Oil’s equity holding of 20 million was shared among its initial subscribers thus: Mohammed Sani: 10 million (equivalent of 50 per cent), Kweku Amafegha: 6 million (30 per cent) and Hassan Hindu: 2 million (20 per cent).
They said Hindu’s 20 per cent was later bought in 2000 by Fasawe through his company, Pecos Energy Ltd.
They stated that while Abacha was imprisoned between 1999 and 2002 and could not actively participate in the affairs of Malabu Oil, Chief Dan Etete (also known as Chief Dauzia Loya Etete), the consultant to the first plaintiff (Malabu Oil) whose function was in an advisory capacity, took over the first plaintiff’s books, documents and records in the absence of the second plaintiff (Mohammed Sani) without any mandate to do so.

The plaintiffs further stated that sometime in 2010, they learnt of some fraudulent alterations of the shareholding structure of Malabu Oil in its files with the CAC, purporting to divest the three original shareholders of their investments in Malabu Oil and allegedly making Seidougha and Joseph the only shareholders and directors with 10 million shares each.
They added that upon realising the alleged fraudulent alteration of the company’s share structure and the plan to sell its core asset, OPL 245, they wrote a letter dated May 24, 2011 to then AGF, Adoke, “Complaining of the fraudulent alteration of the shareholding structure of the first plaintiff and the need to prevent the conclusion of the transaction in respect of OPL 245.”

They added: “Sometime in April 2011, SNUD, SNEPCO and NAE entered into a negotiation and allegedly bought over the assets of the first plaintiff, OPL 245, through the second and third defendants (Seidoougha and Joseph) and Chief Dan Etete acting as the two directors and consultant respectively of the 1st plaintiff, for a consideration of about $1.3 billion with the Federal Republic of Nigeria acting as an obligor.
“The said transaction was carried out through a series of agreements signed and dated between 29th and 30th April 2011 by Seidougha Munamuna purportedly acting as a director of the first plaintiff and Mr. Rasky Gbinijie purportedly acting as company secretary of first plaintiff, with the fifth, sixth and seventh defendants – Shell, Agip and FGN.”
They stated that conscious of the possible consequences of their (plaintiffs’) complaints and protests about the alleged illegality of the transaction leading to the sale of OPL 245, Shell and Agip “requested the involvement of the FGN as a form of guarantee and security for the investment they sought to engage in”.

The plaintiffs said: “Following the execution of the several agreements, $1,092,000,000.00 was paid into a Federal Republic of Nigeria Domiciliary Escrow Account No: 41454193 domiciled in JP Morgan Chase Co., London to be passed to the first plaintiff as consideration for the alleged surrender of its asset – OPL 245.
“On 16th August 2011, the FGN through the then Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Yerima Lawan Ngama and the AGF, Mohammed Bello Adoke (SAN) instructed the release of the money from the said Domiciliary Escrow Account of the FGN in the following manner: $401,540,000 paid into Account No: 2018288005 purportedly belonging to the first plaintiff in First Bank of Nigeria Plc, and $400,000,000 paid into supposed first plaintiff’s account No: 3610042472 with Keystone Bank Limited.
“Out of the $1,092,000,000.00, the sum of $801,540,000 was paid into the first plaintiff’s account with First Bank of Nigeria Plc and Keystone Bank Limited allegedly opened and run by the first plaintiff, yet Chief Dauzia Loya Etete (aka Chief Dan Etete) is the sole signatory to the two accounts.”
On how the money was eventually shared, the plaintiff stated that on August 24, 2011 when the Keystone Bank account, of which Etete was the sole signatory, was credited with $400 million, $336,456,906.98 was transferred to Account No: 1005556552 allegedly owned by Rocky Top Resources in Keystone Bank, Abuja CBD branch.
They added that the balance of $60,000,000 was transferred to account No: 3610042596 for forex trading.

The plaintiffs, who stated that Rocky Top Resources Ltd was owned by Abubakar Aliyu and Bashir Adewumi, explained that the money transferred to the Keystone Bank account was further transferred to other unnamed individuals, leaving a balance of $171,135,960.63.
They also stated that the $401,540,000 paid into the First Bank account, was distributed as follows:

• A Group Construction Co. Ltd. (owned by Abubakar Aliyu and others) of No. 2378 Limpopo Street, Maitama was paid $157 million.
• Mega Tech. Engr. Co. Ltd. (owned by AVM Nura Imam, Bashir Galandashi and others of 14C Durbin Katsina Road, Kano) got $180 million.
• Imperial Union Ltd of Plot 14 Wempco Road, Ikeja (owned by Omochonu Josef and Adeyemi Adeyinka) got $34 million.
• Novel Property and Development Ltd of No. 22 Capitol Road (owned by Adesegah Moses, Abubakar Aliyu, Adeyemi Tunji and Suleiman Ibrahim) got $30 million.
The plaintiffs added that by the statement of account of Rocky Top Resources Ltd’s Account No: 1005556552 in Keystone Bank, a transfer of $54 million was made to Bombadier as payment for the purchase of an aircraft.
They further stated that none of the persons listed as having been paid from the proceeds of the sale of OPL 245 sale rendered any known service to Malabi Oil and that no aircraft has been delivered to date.
The plaintiffs noted that at the time of the transaction leading to the payment of the money, the first plaintiff operated from the offices of Mr. Rasky Gbinijie on the 3rd Floor of No. 30 Catholic Mission Street, Lagos.
They added that it (Malabu Oil) has no office notwithstanding the $401 million allegedly received by it.

“The first plaintiff’s purported Account No: 1040659338 in Keystone Bank Plc to which the proceeds of the alleged surrender of the first plaintiff’s OPL 245 was paid, has as its sole signatory one Chief Dauzia Loya Etete, who is neither a shareholder nor a director of the first plaintiff and it is the said Chief Dauzia Etete that frittered away the whole proceeds paid to the first plaintiff,” the plaintiffs said.
None of the defendants has responded to the suit while the case is yet to be assigned to a judge for hearing.

Meanwhile, Justice John Tsoho has‎ fixed a new date for the arraignment of Adoke, Etete and others for alleged corruption, after the EFCC failed to turn up in court last Thursday when the two charges it filed against the accused involved in the Malabu deal were mentioned.
None of the defendants was also represented in court.
An official of the court later drew the judge’s attention to a letter from the EFCC seeking an adjournment to enable it tidy up some issues regarding the case, in view of the fact that most of the defendants were said to be currently outside the court’s jurisdiction.
Justice Tsoho acceded to the request by the EFCC and adjourned to April 3 for possible arraignment of the defendants.

Shell, Agip, Adoke, Etete and others have been charged to court by the EFCC over alleged corruption involving the sale of OPL 245.
Agip’s parent company in Italy, ENI, and its CEO are facing similar corruption charges in Italy.
After obtaining a temporary forfeiture order on OPL 245 to the federal government, EFCC’s attempt to get a permanent forfeiture order on the oil lease was blocked recently when the court ordered that the oil block be returned to Shell and Agip.

  • papred06

    That must be a lot of money!

  • Jon West

    Can we also know how Mohammed Indimi, Modupe Alakija, Sanni Bello, Rilwan Lukman and alll the other oil thieves also got their blocks and shared their illicit profits? Nigeria is a big scam, a big fraud, and only a fool will expect anything approaching any semblance of credibility and transparency to come out of such a system.
    This is really why we will never get anywhere. All this witch-hunting of those now out of power, will not pass muster. When will Indimi, Babaginda’s and The Certificateless One’s in-law also get the negative legal and media exposure of the politically hapless Dan Etete? What a country!!

    • The Trib3sman

      Do not mind these fellows. Now we know that it is the Abacha family that is using the EFCC all these while! What a shame. An unfortunate country we find ourselves.

    • Hah!

      aaahah! You want the Merry to go round Abi?

    • chyke

      Its Folorunsho Alakija, the so-called richest woman in Africa. She started off a hair dress who found her way to Myriam Babangida and then oil rent and wealth.

      • Jon Lawrence

        Even if you have evidence that Alakija made her money unlawfully, what has that got to do with Etete’s criminal charges? If the law successfully convict an Etete it emboldened it to go after the next criminal and that could be Alakija if there is evidential case against her. However, being a former hairdresser turned billionaire doesn’t automatically make you a criminal. And you don’t ask the police to release all the arrested armed robbers in custody until such a time, when every single robber is arrested. Why do we then apply that stupid logic when it comes to pen robbery, which cost more lives than gun robbery?

        • LagLon

          turned = made by the fraudulent allocation of a state asset
          what of those people that were normal but made billionaires by dasuki? or el rufai’s land grab in abuja?
          fortunately hypocrisy isn’t contagious… but it is dangerous if left untreated. see your doctor ..but if you cant afford london like your God.. maybe you can goto a street vendor and get something for it…

    • Abanj

      Very daft statement. SO because Alakija Lukman and co havent been hounded, it means other thieves are innocent?! Do you even know the meaning of witch hunting? And im sure you will pray every night for blessing and protection yet say rubbish to support people who have stolen and cause suffering and death. YES Abacha is a thief but so are all the people who participated in OPL 245. Stop being a coward and do yourself , family and creator proud by standing up for justice!

      • benedict chindi

        Oga, it is a question of rules, procedures and processes. The questions Jon West alludes to in his above statement are as follows:

        1. Was the procedure for award of the Malabu licence any different from that used to award other prospecting licences?

        2. If no, are investigations equally being carried out into other licences awarded in like manner?

        3. Are there transparent rules and processes leading to the bidding for and award of oil prospecting licenses in Nigeria?

        4. (which I think is the most important) Has the present administration sent any bills to the national assembly to overturn said opaque rules and institute transparent processes, removing unilateral/discretionary powers from the president for award of licenses; in other words can this happen again in the current environment?

        If your sincere answers to all the above questions are “No”, then no doubt it smells like a witch hunt.

        • Jon Lawrence

          Do you know exactly what you are talking about? What has rules and procedures got to do with an allegations of corruption? If the rules and procedures are bad that is entirely a difference issue to be dealt with on a different platform and has nothing to do with a crime that has committed. Just because I left my house unlocked doesn’t mean that you have the right to burglary and then emphasis is placed more on my negligence than your criminality. With this attitude of trying to water down criminal acts each time anyone is charged, nothing is going to change. It’s like Dasuki again, when people are busy asking if he is the only corrupt Nigeria as an excuse not to punish him. I give up on Nigeria

          • benedict chindi

            Rules and processes hav everything to do with it because like my pastor says, “where there is no law, there is no sin”.

            If u argue away the legal governance framework existing (or not) for award of licenses, then this case becomes a civil case between the parties involved in this seemingly unholy deal. A criminal investigation only arises when a law exists and a party breaks that law.

            That is why the govt has to prove before a competent court that events leading to the award of this licence are against existing laws and precedence, and that some parties acted criminally. If they can’t prove it, or they simply want to engage in the ongoing media charade, then I’m sorry sir, but its a witch hunt!!!

          • LagLon

            2 years in… has dasuki been convicted yet of your ‘simple theft’. go figure…
            ..probably because the crap nigerian law (that is as yet unchanged) states that the NSA can do what he likes with the money. kinda like the well protected security vote of the state governors.
            .you can be upset that he did not spend the funds on security, but he did not break a law in not doing so.
            when you start to see that the laws are crap, then you look at the NASS and judiciary… when you see that PMB started wars with them both rather than push through a focused / limited agenda.. you can see he is not serious… trying to rule by fiat and executive action and not by laws.
            ..this period wont last and is not sustainable.
            ..as bad as GEJ was he created a few institutions and services that we are using…
            ..this govt.. will come and go and we wont even remember what they did..
            ..except the dull pain of recession.
            ..the bickering.
            ..the hate.
            ..like remembering that crazy ex-girlfriend (but without the wow sex.. =;D).

          • Jon Lawrence

            Convicted or not, what was your attitude when Dasuki was arrested? Where you in support of Dasuki or the prosecution? This is a typical Nigeria attitude to corruption. They support every criminal but turn around to expect some miracle judicial magic. No justice system functions properly without the support of the populace. The court of public opinion works hand in hand with judicial court. This attitude is what emboldened the likes of Saraki, Dasuki, Metuh etc to fight rather than been remorseful for their actions because they knew that they will have supporters directly or indirectly.

          • LagLon

            its not convicted or not.
            i repeat has he been convicted of anything?
            if no, is he therefore innocent in the law?
            if yes, then what the f**k are you talking about…
            Re support for Dasuki, let me help you. Did he do anything illegal?
            has pmb and his govt actually made it illegal?
            has pmb been more transparent than the previous govts?
            do you know how much he spent in london on his health?
            is it private if he uses public money?
            if donations, who donated?
            the court of public opinion is not a court. it is an ill informed and dangerous popular rabble.. proven throughout history to be ineffective and lead to instability, war and typically dictatorships (french revolution, russian, arab spring blah blah).
            “This is a typical Nigeria attitude to corruption. They support every criminal but turn around to expect some miracle judicial magic. No justice system functions properly without the support of the populace.”…. errm. do you support criminals?
            ..you support illegal detention. ..arrest without trial.
            ..you support govt disobeying laws.. but you think you know the ‘right’ guys yes… do you support extra judicial murder? or the philippines type solution…
            …there is nothing new, but remember these things go round and come back nastier and worse. you may kill isaac boro and hang saro wiwa but you cant even catch tompolo… one can kill mohammed yusuf and his dad.. but the next ones are a little harder to deal with.
            mr lawrence – we need laws and sustainability.. and you cannot move forwards whilst permanently and vindictively looking backwards.
            the new NSA laws should fix the holes that dasuki can squeeze through.. has the nass passed it? has buhari tabled it? laws cannot be the laws of one man or one party or one faith or one region… they have to be fair to all and enforced on all. there needs to be a steady improvement in the rules so that we get better outcomes.. not messianic hope in a clearly tired and tainted leadership.
            what football team do you support? maybe this will help us all understand you…

          • benedict chindi

            Laws and precedence (i.e rules, procedure and regulations) have everything to do with it, ’cause as my pastor says (and I am sure you have severally heard), “where there is no law, there is no sin”. If you leave your house open, and there is no law against burglary, and everyone else has been helping themselves with your food, then there is no crime if I also have a dip; you can’t even call it a burglary.

            The EFCC has to prove before a competent court that this license was awarded contrary to the law and precedence, if all they intend to do is engage in a media trial without concrete legal basis, then its clearly a hunt for witches.

            You have also failed to make a comment on the sincerity or not of the protagonists, in relation to this case and even the Dasuki security vote bazaar: “can these events play out again in the current circumstances”?

          • Jon Lawrence

            Unlike you, I don’t listen to any crooked pastor. The bible said that “not all thing sinful is unlawful”. In a crooked society, the law and law enforcement is always the enemy. It benefit rogues if law enforcement is blackmailed into not doing anything. If the EFCC is inefficient, it can be fixed, that doesn’t change the corruption charges against any person. That is why some doctors are smokers but will still warn you against the dangers of smoking. If the procedure is wrong, the parliament is paid to fix it, that is no reason to ignore criminality because the procedure is flawed. There is no such thing as a perfect procedures anywhere in the world and that is no reason to go crime crazy.

          • benedict chindi

            “where there is no law, there is no sin”…actually it’s from Rom 4 vs 15. Perhaps you can provide a passage for the bible verse you quoted; and explain the context in relation to this discussion, at least for my reference.

            You have also not succeeded in putting forward a logical argument for the point you are trying to make; or maybe u did not understand me.

            I said a crime can only be said to have been committed if there is a law, and that law has been broken. No one is talking about a perfect system.

            As for Dasuki, he has committed a crime and is facing trial; his destiny will be decided by the courts; however it does not stop me from asking an important question, “is this abuse of public money in the name of security votes still ongoing and has the government set up any legal framework (in conjunction with the national assembly) to either stop it entirely or prevent the abuse of it at both state and federal levels. This also applies to the issue of constituency projects.

            This is because govt is not about individuals (whether we like them or not), it is about rules, laws, procedures and processes. People leave office or even die, the laws remain. Thank you.

      • LagLon

        eh? justice is when the REAL criminals are hounded…

        • Jon Lawrence

          Who are the real criminal and fake criminal?

    • LagLon

      bros relax… forget about the blocks. look at the names to whom even this money was shared… chijoke this, ikenna that, .. chai!!! talk about continually raiding the monopoly bank!!!

      • Jon West

        This is a serious matter and there should be a limit to satire. The proceeeds were shared among the usual suspects, who always have to be bribed to stop them from unleashing mayhem a la Boko Haram, religious riots or threats of military uprisings. Are you getting better educated?

        • LagLon

          Agreed!!!
          Dan Etete Dan Etete Dan Etete… then the real cash boys are Alhaji this and that…
          Kwaraption pays!!!

          • Jon Lawrence

            And when alhaji Dasuki was arrested probably you equally crying witch hunt, victimisation or selective justice. The fact of the matter is that ordinary Nigeria loves corruption, hence their penchant to poo-poo on any act to bring corrupt people to justice.

          • LagLon

            ..has dasuki been convicted of anything yet?
            ..plenty accusations.. so guessing he is still innocent.. but awfully long detention eh?
            ..it is selective… it is a witchhunt… it is victimisation.
            ..you prove otherwise. we know what we have seen.
            ..wailers forms long finished.
            ..you indeed are the lover of corruption.
            ..corruption of processes, corruption of balance, corruption of tolerance, corruption of the constitution… i can go on.
            ..you are corruption fighting back…
            ..2 years in .. home straight of 2019 in sight.. hope your boys stay breathing and honest…
            ..i hope.

    • Jon Lawrence

      Your sentiment is equally why these rogue are roaming free when you start to refer Etete as hapless forgetting the issue. The idea that until every single rogue is picked up at the same time, any other facing charges should be left alone. You Nigerians pretend to hate corruption but your utterances and actions always betray you. Rather than focusing on the accused and their supposed crimes, you are busy making innuendo comments about the prosecution and looking for the identity of those you believe are the bigger thieves.

      • Jon West

        The crux of the matter is that you cannot have justice without equity. He who goes to equity and therefore justice must do so with clean hands. If you want to sweep the Augean stable of corruption with your APC broom, then please sweep all the dirt away. However, this constant nepotistic approach to justice wont pass muster and the consequences are becoming clearer – failure of utter proportions.
        Sai Baba, there is such a thing as justice, but I guess they dont teach that to cow herders.

        • Jon Lawrence

          No country in the world has a justice system based on equity of prosecution. If someone commits a crime, I don’t care how many criminals that are not yet caught. I am fixated only on the bird in the cage rather worrying about the thousands still free in the bush.

  • Mystic mallam

    Pity the oil owning communities of the Niger Delta. All men of goodwill can see quite clearly how the hapless ND people’s patrimony is being shared and frittered away by fellow citizens from so so far away from the despoiled theatre of oil production. Lucrative billion dollar oil wells ”dashed” to individual members of self-anointed ruling families, their friends and associates at the expense of corporate Nigeria, at the expense of the actual owners. One has to keep wondering what the people of the ND did to be so dispossessed of their God-given land and the wealth therein. If this oil was in Kano, Katsina or Maiduguiri, would it be shared in this cavalier manner to people of the South West and South South? I am pained and shamed as a Nigerian that expropriation, dispossession, exclusion, environmental degradation and a rain of bombs and bullets, are all that the people of the Niger Delta have gotten so far for backing Gowon to win the war to keep Nigeria one. What an ungrateful country!!!

    • Jon West

      Its Karma my dear Mallam. You cut your nose to spite your face , so to say. You are envious of your brother and neighbour and are therefore willing to give up your patrimony, in order to spite him. Let the Niger Delta people , who according to you “backed Gowon to win the war to keep Nigeria One” pay the price of their congenital stupidity. Like wise the other imbecile minority groups up North, now under siege by Fulani herdsmen.

      The blood of the innocent children of Biafra cried and God is now on a vengeance mission in Nigeria, against the child killers of This famished land. The saddest part of this whole game , is that if the situation were to be repeated , the Delta people and their Northern minority counterparts will play the same role again. There is something congenitally debilitating about the intellectual capacities of these blighted peoples.
      To hell with Nigeria.

      • Mystic mallam

        Woww Mr West, if karma is on a vengeance mission here, how come it visits the same ”Biafrans” with as many Fulani herdsmen as it does the ND and Northern minorities? It has to be a blind god that drives this karma..

        • Jon West

          If you are honest with yourself my dear Mallam, you will realise that the intensity is not the same. The Biafrans are just collateral damage, they are not the intended victims this time around. In any case the ND and Northern minorities are part of the victorious coalition, so why should they get the treatment reserved for the losers? Get my drift about Karma?

          • Jon Lawrence

            So you counted the likes of Emeka Offor, Uba brothers, Olisa Metuh, Orji Uzor Kalu, Ikedi Ohakim and others as victims? Get real.

          • Mystic mallam

            I get your drift Mr. West. But Karma? Should mankind abandon pursuit of justice to a vengeful karma? Military victory makes a cause neither right nor wrong. The rule of law should prevail. defeated or not, Nigeria did wrong to the Igbo from 1967 -70. They should seek justice, which they won’t get unless they fight for it, and insist on it.

          • Jon West

            You seek justice from those who believe in justice, and therefore would not slaughter fellow human beings for any reason. The good thing about Karma is that it can be helped on its way by those who were victims of injustice. Hope you get my drift again.

      • Jon Lawrence

        Am a Biafran like you, but criminality got nothing to do who you support during the war. Dan Ettete is not from the north. Ex convict Ibori or Alamesiegha are not from Niger Delta. The likes of Olisa Metuh are neither north or Niger delta. The problem is our attitude to corruption. Corruption should not have tribe, language or region label. We should hate every thief even if they are our beloved mother. But we always leave the issues and start focusing on useless things regarding tribes and where the culprit comes from. And everyone one of them is getting away with it because of our coloration and trivialization of crime each time with our bigotry

        • LagLon

          let it have tribe first.
          then we can remove the tribe.
          then we can remove the corruption.
          have you ever played monopoly and won when the other guys allocated the best property to themselves….

          • Jon Lawrence

            Dasuki a fulani is arrested you complained, Shekarau and sons, Hausa are arrested you complained, Fayose illgotten wealth is frozen you moan, Ibori from ND is probably your hero, Olisa Metuh arrested you call it witch hunt, Saraki from middle belt is charged, you said it’s selective. That’s how a typical Nigerian is when it comes to corruption. They scratched every surface to water it down. They will start asking, what about him or her and forget the the caught red handed. Most Nigerians are already mentally corrupted. It has no cure.

          • LagLon

            jon jon, jon jon.
            so excitable. hardest of
            hearts. illegal stuff illegal sturves.
            not proper, proper. beats.
            hands red, blood read. illiterate.
            if you beat am, blood flow. with truth.
            convict him or move on. win am.
            half used. less left. 2019. pressure.
            jon, jon.

        • Jon West

          You cannot be a Biafran. We cant produce silly people like you. You are a Fulani herdsman with some basic education.

          • Jon Lawrence

            Unfortunately am not your sort of Biafran. Am neither superior or inferior to any human including a Fulani man. The bible told me that all humans came from one man and one woman. So if you think that you are somehow superior to a Fulani, then good luck with that. Am sure with the same tongue of superiority you will use equally to call yourself a Christian, calling God and Jesus. If a white man express the same sentiment as you, he will be labelled a racist by you, but here you are thinking that you are superior to a fellow black man with nothing to back it up. You are a bigot.

  • E don do Niaja

    Malabu Oil was incorporated in Nigeria sometime in April 1998 with shareholders, namely: Mohammed Sani (fronting for the late Gen. Sani Abacha), Kwekwu Amafegha (representing Dan Etete, then Minister of Petroleum Resources) and Hassan Hindu (on behalf of Ambassador Hassan Adamu.)
    See corruption kororo! E don do Niaja!

    • Abanj

      and in a sane society and country this blatant corruption is just being sidelined when as soon as it became apparent Abacha and Etete were involved it should have been seized. But yet Abacha and Etete still have the audacity to publicly complain that they own the block. All Oil block licences over the last 20yrs should be probed and if required seized and returned to the government or communities!

  • Ngo_Zib1

    Kano — The late military Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, did not loot the national treasury contrary to the general impression, two military former heads of state have said.

    Gen. Muhammadu Buhari, who ruled Nigeria between 1983 and 1985, and his successor, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, gave Abacha the clean bill in Kano yesterday after the rememberance prayers marking 10 years of the death of Abacha, who ruled between 1993 and 1998. 8th June 2008

    “Nigeria is awaiting receipt from Swiss Govt. of $320 million, identified as illegally taken from Nigeria under Abacha” – Buhari @NGR President, 5:09 PM – 27 APR 2016

    • Jon Lawrence

      In a dictatorship, the dictator often doesn’t know what’s going on around them or often turn a blind eyes because their main priority is to remain in power. Abacha should be hold to account for what happened under his regime but without sentiment, there had been no paper either from Switzerland or the city of London directly linking Abacha to the lootings. It was mostly by his sons, officials and close friends. The allegations are that he must be aware that all these are going on around him.

      • LagLon

        lol! excusing the inexcusable…
        …10 points and gold… for the wonderful mental apc’er gymnastics display…

      • benedict chindi

        “….there had been no paper either from Switzerland or the city of London directly linking Abacha to the lootings. It was mostly by his sons, officials and close friends”. Quote of the millennium.

        A few minutes ago you were castigating some people for (in your words), defending Dasuki. And here you are saying the one person who who has been caught with hands in the national till, with return of said monies ongoing till date, did not steal Nigeria’s money….smh

        • Jon Lawrence

          I started by saying that Abacha is responsible for what happened under his watch as the head of state but factually speaking in terms of legal argument, every single document I had came across, non directly linked Abacha’s name to the cases except through his son Mohammed and aides. So if he was alive today, he could easily feign ignorant of what happened but that will not exonerate him from culpability. That’s what am talking about. So don’t get excited to pin me along with your support for corruption. Meanwhile Dasuki never denied that he distributed the cash he was being persecuted for, only that he is only carrying the order of the president and under Geneva conventions, obeying orders is no defence in criminal law, domestic or internationally.

      • rayden

        ” there had been no paper either from Switzerland or the city of London directly linking Abacha to the lootings. It was mostly by his sons, officials and close friends ”

        Are you sane at all??

  • “Korede

    All the active participants that cuts across geography, ethnic and age in the country called Nigeria will all become born again (saints) as soon as Nigeria is restructured and possibly broken into pieces. This is the idea of some of us. What nonsence.

  • Okwuchukwu David

    From 1980 till date all of you in government supposed be in kuje

  • Daniel

    This society is a walking corps.

  • kalu9909

    Nigeria is a fraud. Everyday, we read about corruption, corruption and corruption. EFCC, EFCC and EFCC. I wonder why this country called Nigeria is still standing. Nigeria supposed to have fallen and disintegrated into several parts. Nigeria is where it is today due to the calibre of leaders that has ruled it. The north has contributed 80% of the problem bedeviling this country today and they are ready to do more. IBB embezzled over 12 billion gulf war oil wind fall, and nothing has been dong to recover it. The thievery attitude of IBB emboldened Abacha to milk the nation dry before his death. The north has continued to pilfer our commonwealth and siphon the money abroad, yet they are the most impoverished in this country. Nigeria is a failed state and can never be great.

  • ifeanyi victor

    Yorubas and hausa-fulanis have never been good business men,infact,they’re not business men.
    They’ve looted this country dry.
    Before the war eastern nigeria was the fastest growing economy in the world while M.I. Okpara was presiding there.
    After the war,following complete stealing by their indigenisation decree to pauperise the igbo nation they have successfully destroyed this country by combination of massive looting and incompetence.
    Make no mistakes about what’s going on here currently,buhari,EFCC are in cahoot fighting to restore ownership of this most lucrative block to the abacha.
    Atiku and obasanjo had also been staking claims,obasanjo using fasawe as proxy.

  • josvinco

    Majority of the powerful and so- called political class are the most corrupt elements in our society. These group of people do not even pay taxes. It is shameful to note too that a prisoner can be in jail and still be raking in millions of dollars ? It is this same people the poor defend to die for on our streets… Something remarkable is wrong with the mentality of our people.

  • African Store

    The victims here Nigeria and Nigerians. Abacha and co stole from Nigeria while Etete and co stole from the former.

    Case closed.