Rivers Rerun: Buhari Orders Law Enforcement Agencies to Deal Decisively ‎with Trouble-makers

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered law enforcement agencies to deal decisively with trouble-makers and those bent on violating the sanctity of the electoral process during Saturday’s federal and state legislative rerun elections in Rivers State.

He asked them to be non-partisan while monitoring the conduct of the elections.

The president also sued for a peaceful and orderly election.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, he urged all political parties, their candidates, other stakeholders and the people of the state to ensure that the polls are conducted without rigging, violence and intimidation of opponents and electoral officials.

Buhari asked politicians and their supporters in Rivers State to put the higher interest of the people of the state in mind, as they go to the polls on Saturday.

“The rerun elections should not be seen as a do-or-die affair to the extent that people will be killed, maimed and property destroyed in a mindless display of crude primitive instincts. Innocent blood should never be sacrificed on the altar of political contest for temporary power,” he warned.