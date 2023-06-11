Buhari Congratulates, Counsels Akeredolu, Ondo‎ Governorship-elect

By Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Governor-elect of Ondo State, Chief Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on his victory in the Saturday, November 26 governorship election in the state, which he described as well-deserved.

Buhari, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, also congratulated the Chairman of the APC, Chief John Oyegun, the Chairman of the Campaign Committee, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, and all party faithful who put in their best and braved the odds to ensure a successful outing for the flag-bearer.

He advised Akeredolu to put behind whatever acrimonies might have arisen from the electioneering process, and reach out to all well-meaning people in the state and beyond, to implement his vision. The president rejoiced with the good people of Ondo State, who aligned with his own belief that Akeredolu, with his pedigree, possessed the qualities to transform the state into the Ondo of their dreams.

“From the beginning, this election set out to be a different kind of election. The unity and resilience of the party was tested. I am happy we came out of this victorious. “This is a huge win. The mood today is against corruption, insecurity and for the restoration of the economy and the creation of jobs. This is where the party stands and I am happy that the electorate has read the situation correctly,” said the president.