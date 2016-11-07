Climate Change: Nigeria to Reduce Emissions to Zero by 2050‎, Unveils Action Plan in Morocco

Adedayo‎ Akinwale in Abuja

Concerned by the growing incidence of air pollution and the increasing cases of environmental health cases in the country,‎ the Minister of Environment, Amina Muhammed on Monday revealed that Nigeria would unveil her plans and actions this week at the Conference of Parties (COP) taking place in Marrakech, Morocco, on how she plans to reduce emissions to zero by 2050.

She disclosed this in Abuja at the 10th National Stakeholders’ Meeting ‎with the theme; “Air Quality: Aspects of Control and Regulations”, organised by the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA).

She said the theme of the event was apt considering the increasing cases of environmental and human health problems associated with air pollution.