Jigawa Governor accuses Lamido of Wasting‎ N1.6bn Yearly on Feeding

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse

Jigawa state governor, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar has accused the previous administration of Alhaji Sule Lamido of squandering up to N1.6 billion annually in feeding‎ alone within the state government house.

He stated this at the weekend before a mammoth crowd at the commissioning ceremony of Birnin Kudu/Buji House of Representatives constituency office and scholarship presentation to indigents of the area.

He said, “It was absurd and insensitive that we have to reverse that trend by making them account for every kobo they misappropriate”, he stated

Badaru also accused the former government of insensitivity by claiming to have spent N1.8 billion from the security votes allocated to the state within one year despite the peaceful nature of the state.

Badaru said his administration is currently spending only N500 million in feeding within the government house while only N250 million was expended for security operations in the state.

He said the protocol department now spends only N30 million against the N‎370 million that the Lamido administration was spending, adding, “This prudence is the secret behind our success in sustaining payments of salaries and other activities in the state”.