NESREA: Regulations Not Meant to Stifle‎ Businesses

Adedayo‎ Akinwale in Abuja

The National Environmental‎ Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA)‎ has said that regulations and enforcement introduced by it were not meant to stifle industries, or businesses but to ensure a balance between the environment and the business.

Its Director General, Dr. Lawrence Anukam made this known recently in Abuja ‎at a two-day experts critique meeting of the draft reviewed National Environmental (Ozone Layer Protection) Regulations, 2009, aimed at developing an effective standard for safe disposal of Ozone Depletion Substances (ODS) in Nigeria,

‎According to him, “the intention of NESREA in coming up with regulations is not to stifle our industries, is not to make sure development is not going to go ahead, but the whole concept behind this, let us develop in harmony of nature, this is the principle of sustainable development.”

Anukam Stated: “Regulations all over the world, enforcement all over the world, none is done to kill industry, to make business not to grow, but to make sure there is order, there is a balance and there is a harmony in the environment and the business.”

He revealed that the stakeholders’ meeting was constituted due to some gaps identified in the regulations crafted in 2009‎, which had hindered the effective compliance, monitoring and enforcement of ODS handling, sale and disposal.

The DG noted that globally, the adverse effects of ODS have increasingly become an important issue as a result of the several pollutants which attack the ozone layer creating a hole, especially Chloroflurorocarbons (CFCs) used as refrigerants, notably in air conditioners, as agents in several manufacturing processes and as propellants in spray cans.

Anukam added: “Recognising the adverse effect inherent in ODS use, government promulgated National Environmental (Ozone Layer Protection) Regulations, 2009‎ with the aim of controlling the use of ODS in Nigeria.

“In the cause of enforcem‎ent of the provisions contained therein by NESREA, some gaps have been identified. These gaps have hindered the effective compliance monitoring and enforcement and have also deterred the ODS handlers from complying with the regulations.”

He pointed out that major gaps are the omission of best practices for safe disposal, guidelines for ODS destruction, alternatives of ODS in the second regulations, as well as upward review of penalties among others.

‎The DG added that with the increase use of ODS, experts anticipate an increase in skin cancers, more cataracts (opacity of the lens) and reduced yields of some food crops.

Speaking at the event, the United Nations Industrial Organisation (UNIDO) Country Representative and Regional Director for ECOWAS, Dr. ChimaEzedinma said that nations are evolving with measures to protect their environment, and that it was therefore important and mandatory for Nigeria to reflects in its laws, disposal of ODS waste.

Ezedinma who was represented UNIDO environmental expert, Mr. Yomi Banjo noted that it was also important for the country to begin the adoption and implementation of the extended producer responsibility initiative which ensures that manufacturers are responsible for the entire life cycle of their products.

He said: “this should also apply to refrigerator, air-conditioning and insulation products and this will contribute immensely to materials and energy conservation and eventually the sustainability of environment.”

“Disposal of unwanted ODS has already been initiated in Nigeria through the demonstration project for disposal of ODS which began implementation in November 2013 after the Multilateral Fund of the Montreal Protocol approved some funding for the country with the objective of aggregating and disposing 84MT of CFC-12 already identified with oil companies and chillers,” he noted.

Ezedinma said that UNIDO worked with Nigeria in successfully achieving the ban on importation and production of chloroflorocarbons (CFCs), thereby achieving the phase-out target .

“Training of RAC practitioners and installation of 75 clean and up-to-date low pressure foam machines worth about $35,000 each is on-going in about 13 states. The machine if well utilised will maximise production time, ensure the use of cleaner and safer alternatives to chemicals with high ODPs, increase production and improve product quality,” he said.

However, Deputy Director, Pollution Control and Environmental Health, Ministry of Environment, Mr. Theodore Nwaokwe‎ pledged that the resolution arrived at the two day workshop would be accepted by the ministry.