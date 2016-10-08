Shiites Reject Ban, ‎Say It’s Infringement on Rights

From John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shiites, has rejected the banning of the sect by the Kaduna state government.

It vowed to explore all peaceful and constitutional means to challenge the decision of the state government.

The Kaduna state government had on Friday issued a declaration outlawing the movement, saying it did so in the interest of peace and stability in the state.

But the IMN, in a statement by its spokesman, Ibraheem Musa, described the government action as a flagrant infringement of their fundamental ‎human rights as citizens of the country.

He maintained further that the ban was nothing but a plot by ‎Governor Nasir El-Rufai to massacre innocent citizens.

“The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) wishes to categorically make it clear to the general public that we vehemently reject such an order and declare it a flagrant infringement on our basic rights as citizens of this country to hold an opinion, associate freely without molestation.

“This is nothing but plot by Governor El-Rufa’i to further its diabolic agenda of the massacre of innocent citizens having failed to accomplish it in December 2015,” Musa said.