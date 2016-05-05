Sling TV vs. YouTube TV: Which Streaming TV Is The Best?

YouTube TV and Sling TV are two of the most popular streaming services. Their underlying principle is to offer linear television channels over the Internet.

Both services offer a range of live channels, on-demand content, and cloud DVR options. However, a few differences can make one better than the other for your needs. Choosing the best service for yourself, whether it’s a streaming service, finance service, paper writing service, advertisement service, etc., is essential and requires a thorough overview for the final decision-making.

Let’s look at the main features and differences between YouTube TV and Sling TV:

Cost

TV streaming services provide hours of entertainment in the palm of your hand. They deliver content through apps that you can install on tablets, laptops, and desktop computers. You can stream content from various sources, such as Netflix, HBO Go, and Amazon Prime.

This means you’re paying for precisely what you want and don’t have to worry about overspending.

In addition to delivering video and audio content over the Internet, these streaming services also offer live broadcasts of sports events and other events that aren’t usually broadcast on cable. In addition, most of these services include a DVR and allow you to watch their content on multiple devices in your home.

Some significant streaming TV services are free, while others charge a monthly fee. The cost of a streaming service can add up quickly, so it’s essential to know which options are best for your family.

There are many factors to consider when deciding which streaming TV service is right for you, including how much you plan to watch, your preferences for different channels, and your budget. It’s best to start with a basic comparison of the primary streaming TV services to determine which is most affordable.

Sling TV and YouTube TV cost around $45 and $75 per month, depending on the channels you’re willing to pay for. Sling TV is relatively less costly than Youtube TV. Conversely, Youtube TV offers additional channels and unlimited DVR cloud storage. Most streaming services are more expensive and have fewer channels. They delete shows and movies after 28 days, but YouTube TV lets you keep all your favorites for nine months before automatically deleting them.

Both of these services have advantages, but Sling TV is more affordable and worth a look for its ad-free streaming and more than 35 live TV channels.

Channels

Sling TV and YouTube TV are streaming internet television services allowing you to watch live shows at home. These services are designed for people who want to cut the cord and ditch their cable subscriptions. They both offer a range of channels, and you can watch them on various devices.

Sling TV, the industry’s oldest internet TV provider, offers several channel packages that include a variety of sports and movies. The company also provides pay-per-view and rental options and several premium channel bundles.

Among the most popular packages is Sling Orange + Blue, which includes 30+ channels and costs around $55 monthly. This plan is excellent for families, allowing up to three simultaneous streams.

In comparison, YouTube TV has a base package cost slightly higher than Sling Orange + Blue but has a much more extensive selection of channels. It also has many add-ons that can be added to the base plan to customize your experience.

Both YouTube and Sling TV offer various channels, including the most popular mainstream networks like ABC, Fox, CBS, and NBC. However, they differ in their selection of local broadcasts and foreign languages.

For example, Sling TV has fewer channels than YouTube TV for local broadcasts but more international and Latino-focused channels. That’s why it is a better choice for families looking to get the best of both worlds.

Sling TV has an excellent channel guide that’s easy to navigate and helps you quickly find your favorite shows. You can even set up reminders to catch up on episodes you haven’t seen.

The channel list is organized into channels by genre, such as comedy, sports, and movies. There’s also a section for related content that pulls together related content from YouTube. It’s a clever way to make it easier to find shows and movies that you might otherwise miss.

Streaming TV services offer a variety of features that make them appealing to families.

In addition, live programming often includes on-demand content and access to premium channels for an extra monthly fee. They also have great interfaces reminiscent of popular online media platforms and offer personalized recommendations that react to viewing histories.

DVR

A DVR (Digital Video Recorder) is an electronic device that records digital videos onto a hard drive. This enables users to save their favorite programs for later viewing. In addition, it allows them to fast-forward through commercials and pause live television.

Many cable and satellite providers provide DVR service in higher tiers of their plans. These devices usually cost an additional monthly fee and are available in different configurations and storage capacities.

Some DVRs are integrated into television sets, which simplifies wiring and operation. Others are standalone units that connect to a home network. Some are also connected to smart TVs, such as the TiVo Bolt OTA and Apple TV 4.

The best DVRs have expanded storage capacities, which allow them to hold more recordings. They can hold up to a few hours of HD content or even multiple days of SD programming. This can save a lot of money in the long run.

Streaming services, including YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and Philo, also provide cloud DVR. But they approach the service differently. YouTube TV, for example, lets you record unlimited shows but stores them for only nine months.

Another streaming service, Sling TV, offers 50 hours of free DVR storage and lets you pay an extra $5 for 200 hours with its DVR Plus add-on. Its standard plan includes 10 hours of free DVR storage, but it’s worth considering adding the extra space for those who want to catch up on a series or watch a live event.

In addition, Sling TV and YouTube TV offer an unlimited cloud DVR for their subscribers, allowing you to record up to 200 hours of TV. This total DVR also makes it possible to avoid commercials while watching videos on demand or live channels. This is particularly helpful if you have children or anyone else in your household who might be sensitive to ads on TV.

Interface and Options for Users

Sling TV has an intuitive interface that makes finding the right show or movie easier. The company even offers a free trial to test its service and provides various add-on channels catering to specific interests.

YouTube TV, meanwhile, has a sleek, modern interface that resembles the home screen of the Google-owned video website. Its homepage features three sections: Home, Library, and Live — which let users browse channels by genre or keyword.

Both services offer a range of customizable options, including user profiles that can be used to display personalized recommendations based on viewing history and parental controls that block adult-oriented content. Both services also feature 4K HDR support for higher-resolution images, and they both offer a wide array of streaming devices that can be accessed via the apps or their web-based versions.

Unlike Sling TV, YouTube TV lets users sign up for a free trial. New subscribers can try out the service for 20 minutes without providing any payment information, and if they like it enough to go full-fledged, they can save $10 per month on their subscription.

The company also reworked its interface in mid-2021, making it easier to navigate and offering some cool new features. In particular, it added thumbnails and a shortcut to record a TV show directly in the Live grid.

While it has fewer a la carte channels than YouTube TV, Sling TV does have over 25 add-on networks to choose from — these range from sports and movies to cooking, karaoke, and more.

Summary

Sling TV and YouTube TV boast various impressive features that appeal to families. They both have a wide array of channels, an unlimited DVR, and a well-designed interface. They may differ in pricing, list of channels, and a few other details mentioned above, so every user must research and choose the best streaming service. This will make them always enjoy their time watching TV.