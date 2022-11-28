Latest Headlines
NIPCO, NNPC, Lekki Free Zone Company Seal Deal on Gas Infrastructure
UAC’s Losses Hit N2.01bn on Sales, Finance Cost
SEC Warns Fund Managers to Desist from Holding Clients Funds
Capital Market Registrars Harp on Identity Management
Kayode Tokede
The Institute of Capital Market Registrars (ICMR) has stressed the need for proper identity management to boost investment in the nation’s capital market.
The President & Chairman of Council of the Institute, Mr Oluseyi Owoturo, in a statement said that proper identification of existing investors was necessary to prevent identity theft and boost investor confidence in the capital market.
He said that issues on proper identification would take centre stage at the ICMR’s 2022 annual conference.
Owoturo disclosed that the conference would likely raise the issue of the provision of national identification for all financial transactions.
He added that the need for further coordination between agencies in the capital market would be r-rayed at the annual conference.
Owoturo said the conference with the theme: “Sustainability of the Nigerian Capital Market as a Catalyst for Economic Growth and Prosperity,” would hold at Eko Hotels & Suites on Dec. 10.