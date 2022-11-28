FG Lauds Liquid, Vows to Reach Nigerians with Broadband Access

Gilbert Ekugbe

The Federal Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy has pledged its commitment to reach the unserved and underserved Nigerians with unbridled broadband access, noting that the move is coming on the heels of the implementation of its National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy 2020-2030 (NDEPS) for a digital Nigeria.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, said NDEPS carries the vision and mission to transform Nigeria into a leading digital economy providing quality life and digital economies for all with plans to build a nation where digital innovation and entrepreneurship are used to create value and prosperity for all.

Pantami stated this during the launch of Liquid Intelligence Technologies in Nigeria over the weekend.

Represented by the Digital Architect Manager, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Falilat Jimoh, Pantami commended Liquid Intelligent Technologies for expanding their operations into the country and their achievement in the technology space while creating positive impacts in the African broader fibre network.

The Minister said internet has given Nigeria the opportunity to connect in a way it never dreamed possible, stressing that currently, IoT and associated wireless applications have taken the nation beyond connection to become part of the country’s living, creating a globally networked system.

“No doubt, the rapid development of emerging technologies such as Blockchain, Cloud Computing, AI, IoT, and associated technologies have also enabled heterogeneous economic sectors to be more integrated, leading to a significant effect on the nation’s growth across countries,” he said.

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, represented by the Director, Technical Standards, NCC, Bako Wakil, said Nigeria is to take advantage of all that digital technologies offer and fast track the development of its digital economy.

“The 8 guiding pillars for accelerating the digital economy include the need for the promotion and increase in infrastructure in the sector, digital literacy and skills, digital services development, local content development and adoption,” he said

He added that the diversification of the Nigerian economy remains a key priority for the present administration, pointing out that in the Buhari-led administration of Nigeria’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (EGRP), a highly emphasised factor in building a globally competitive economy is promoting digital-led growth to make the Nigerian economy more agile and globally competitive in the 21st century.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer, Liquid Intelligence Technologies, Nigeria, Mr. Wole Abu, said his company is a digital powerhouse that delivers digital transformation to enterprises and public sector and individuals that needs to modernise their operations, adding that Nigeria has one of the fastest growing digital spaces in the world, urging Nigerian companies to not just be excellent within Nigeria, but to grow to their full potential of global excellence.

“We are here to enable that growth. Nigeria is already growing and I can tell you that we are going to act as a catalyst that is going to double the growth rate,” he assured.

In his words: “Our vision is a digital future that leaves no African behind. Liquid is an African business by Africans for Africa. We are connecting people because you know the power of connecting people to the information superhighway. Nigeria technology infrastructure has evolved and is still evolving,” he added.