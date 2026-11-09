NAFDAC Raids Delta Market, Seizes Suspected Fake Nivea, Listerine, KY Jelly Products

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has confiscated suspected counterfeit cosmetics and other regulated products during an enforcement operation at Igbudu Market, near Warri, Delta State, while issuing a fresh warning over KY Jelly lubricant currently in circulation.

The operation, conducted over the weekend by officers of NAFDAC’s Asaba Zonal Office, followed intelligence reports indicating the proliferation of counterfeit regulated products in the popular Igbudu market.

The enforcement team was supported by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigerian Army and officials of the market union.

They visited identified shops and locations, where suspected counterfeit products were discovered and evacuated.

Items seized included suspected counterfeit cosmetics and other products bearing the brand names of Listerine, Nivea and SC Johnson, as well as KY Jelly lubricant and other regulated products.

Speaking during the operation, a NAFDAC official said the agency had received information from the product’s Marketing Authorisation Holders that the last authorised supply of KY Jelly was made more than five years ago.

He consequently urged consumers to treat any KY Jelly product currently being sold in the market as suspect, warning that buyers could not be certain of its authenticity.

“Any KY Jelly in the market you see today is suspect,” the official warned, adding that the product should not be patronised because of the uncertainty surrounding its source.

The official also identified Listerine, Nivea, SC Johnson and other products among the items evacuated during the enforcement exercise.

NAFDAC also dismissed social media reports alleging that its officers were attacked or chased out of Igbudu Market during the operation.

Rejecting the claims, the agency’s official described the reports as false and insisted that the enforcement team completed its assignment without any obstruction.

“Nobody chased us. We went diligently, we did our works, we visited all the shops, and we moved all these products away from that market,” the official said.

He further maintained that the market union officials cooperated with the agency throughout the exercise, helping the team access the locations identified for inspection.

According to him, the union president and other officials led the enforcement team to the relevant shops, while the DSS and Nigerian Army provided security support.

The official described the social media claims that NAFDAC personnel were chased away as an attempt to blackmail the market union leadership, stressing that there was no confrontation between the agency and the traders or union officials.

The agency expressed appreciation to the Igbudu Market union leadership for its cooperation, as well as the DSS and Nigerian Army for supporting the enforcement operation.

The official also acknowledged the role of NAFDAC’s Directorate of Investigation and Enforcement in facilitating the security support for the exercise.

NAFDAC said the operation was successfully concluded, with officers accessing all identified locations and evacuating the suspected offending products.