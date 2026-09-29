Tosin Bee Returns to Big Stage With Heavenly Praise Affair

​Lagos stood still on Sunday, September 20, 2026, as Regal Hall in Oregun, Ikeja, transformed into a sanctuary of divine encounters for Praise Affair with Tosin Bee: The Thanksgiving.

Draped in rich royal purple and gold aesthetics, the night delivered a seamless fusion of refined worship, cutting-edge production, and infectious high praise.

​For the celebrated Afro-gospel and highlife minister, songwriter, and music director, the evening was more than a performance it was a triumphant return to headline billing.

Tosin Bee’s last major concert was Switch with Tosin Bee at the MUSON Centre in September 2019.

Though he kept audiences global through live recordings, single releases, and international tours, Lagos was hungry for his homecoming.

​”This night was simply our way of saying thank you to God,” Tosin Bee stated.

“The Thanksgiving was not a concert; it was an altar, and the Beezle People came ready to worship.”

​Backed by his Beezle Nation team, Tosin Bee guided the audience through dynamic worship sessions in English and Yoruba, smoothly shifting from quiet adoration to electric praise.

​Clergy, VIPs, Gospel Powerhouses Unite At Regal Hall

​The event drew prominent church leaders and notable figures from across the state.

Chairman of the Lagos State Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Pastor Yemi Davids, offered a memorable address to the packed auditorium, reminding attendees that “when we are praising God, we are exalting His abilities,” before offering prayers for Tosin Bee, his team, and the congregation.

​Adding to the glory of the night was an exceptional roster of guest ministers, including: Beejay Sax, Kaestrings, Adeyinka Alaseyori, Laolu Gbenjo, Eniola Olusoga, Steve Hills, Elijah Daniel, SMJ and Lillian Nneji.

​By the end of the night, attendees were already buzzing about Praise Affair 2027—a clear indication that Tosin Bee has firmly reclaimed his spotlight on the gospel music scene.