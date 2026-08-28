British Oasis Academy Appoints New Principal

The British Oasis Academy, Abuja, a British-style coeducational secondary school has appointed Mr. William Stephen Pope as its new Principal.

A South African national with Dutch, Irish and Scottish ancestry, Mr. Pope comes into the New job with a sterling career trajectory and experience of over 45 years, spanning South Africa and Nigeria.

He has variously served as classroom teacher, curriculum developer and school administrator and gone through the whole gamut of the secondary education value chain – from wholistic student and teacher management, staff welfare and development, marketing as well as research and development.

In Nigeria, Mr. Pope has worked in Abeokuta, Lagos and Abuja, where he various managed such big schools as Grange Schools, Nobelhouse and KIA Lakeside Academy

Mr. Pope has since resumed.

Located in Abuja, the 12 years old Oasis Academy is a top-notch boarding school with provision for day students. It has laboratories, classrooms, hostels, medical, sporting and recreational facilities to ensure a wholesome 21st century learning experience, with a round-the-clock maximum security for students and staff.

Meanwhile, admissions for the 2026/27 academic session are ongoing.

With is wealth of experience, the new Principal is expected to lead the reorganization and repositioning of the Academy to ensure the school remains top of the pile and push for even greater heights.

A major emphasis of the new direction is to focus on academic excellence, discipline and sports development, as well as civic responsibility and leadership training.

Mr. Pope is also to oversee the commencement of the early years programmes, which include the nursery and primary school sections, starting September