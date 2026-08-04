Technology Adoption, Innovation to Define Market Readiness, Growth of Commercial Printing

Esther Oluku





Industry leaders in Nigeria’s commercial printing sector are unanimous in their call for greater technology adoption and innovation among industry players saying that technology and innovation will drive the next phase of growth and market access for the industry.

These submissions were echoed at the 2026 FLEXOEDGE Conference which held in Lagos, recently.

The event which brought together policy makers and stakeholders from Nigeria and across Europe and Asia, sought to unlock untapped opportunities for growth across the commercial printing value chain.

Convened by RandomSoft Limited in collaboration with VIP Systems GmbH, Germany, the event also looked to address how sustainability is shaping the conversation for manufacturers around the world.

Speaking at the event, Technical Director of RandomSoft Limited, Olakunle Ogunjobi, said that advancement in flexographic printing technology is enabling manufacturers to produce shorter print while maintaining high quality, making businesses more flexible and cost efficient.

“Nigeria is a market with enormous opportunities. The key is to develop globally competitive skills and embrace collaboration. Those who invest in knowledge and technology today will remain relevant in the future,” Ogunjobi said.

He also stressed that sustainability is increasingly becoming central to packaging production, urging industry operators to embrace waste recovery, recycling and environmentally responsible production processes.

Speaking on the investment outlook, Chief Executive Officer of VIP Systems GmbH, Günter Franz, said Nigeria remains one of Africa’s most attractive packaging markets because of its rapidly growing population, expanding food industry and increasing consumer demand.

“As markets evolve, companies must modernise. Businesses that invest in digital technologies today will be better positioned to compete tomorrow,” Franz said.

He added that improved packaging standards would strengthen Nigeria’s ability to compete in export markets by improving product presentation, preservation and compliance with international requirements.

In her remarks, the special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Climate Change and Circular Economy, Titilayo Oshodi, said packaging innovation must balance economic growth with environmental stewardship.

She highlighted the state’s focus on encouraging lightweight, recyclable and resource-efficient packaging solutions that reduce logistics costs while supporting circular economy principles.

Oshodi added that stronger collaboration among manufacturers, recyclers, technology providers and government would help create jobs, stimulate enterprise development and improve environmental outcomes across the packaging value chain.