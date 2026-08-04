Optometrists Call for Research-Led Training to Tackle Avoidable Blindness

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





The Nigerian Postgraduate College of Optometrists (NPCO) has called for a shift from routine practice to research-driven specialist training as part of efforts to reduce avoidable blindness and strengthen eye care delivery in Nigeria.

The call was made at the College’s 18th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference held in Karu, Nasarawa State and Jabi, Abuja.

The event, themed “Redefining Specialist Eye Care Through Research and Innovation,” brought together optometrists, academics, researchers and health professionals from across the country.

With the induction of 17 new Fellows into the College across seven specialist faculties, NPCO President, Prof. Franklin Ehigiator Koi, said the fellowship represents more than an academic qualification.

“It is a commitment to clinical excellence, ethical leadership, research and mentorship,” he said.

Koi noted that while the College has made progress in specialist training, its next focus will be on strengthening residency programmes, expanding research, improving specialist competence, and increasing the role of Fellows in university optometric education.

He also announced that future conferences will feature presentations of research proposals and projects by residents for peer review and mentorship.

Delivering the keynote address, Prof. Musa Dankyau, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Bingham University, urged eye care professionals to embrace collaboration over competition.

Speaking on, “A Shared Vision for Transforming Eye Care in Nigeria,” he said research must go beyond publications to solving real healthcare problems.

“The future of eye care in Nigeria will not be written by one profession. It will be written by one health system,” Professor Dankyau stated.

He called for partnerships among government, universities, hospitals, professional bodies and the private sector, and recommended innovations such as digital referral systems, tele-eye care, artificial intelligence, and integrated diabetic eye clinics.

On day two at Presken Hotel, Jabi, Prof. Anne Ebri-Ekong of Arthur Jarvis University, in her lecture “Training the Next Generation of Specialist Optometrists Through Research-Led Education,” stressed the need to embed research into postgraduate training.

She said specialists must be able to generate evidence to influence national eye health policy.

She also advocated stronger residency programmes, multidisciplinary research, structured mentorship, and centres of excellence to produce clinician-researchers.

In the second lecture, “From Bench to Bedside,” Dr. Damian C. Echendu said implementation science, operational research and AI must be used to translate research into clinical practice.

He urged optometrists to see themselves as innovators, not just service providers.

The conference ended with the College’s AGM, where members reaffirmed their commitment to research excellence and patient-centred care.