Abia Group Raises Concern over  Plot to Implicate Anyaso in Fraud Allegations

A political pressure group, Abia Solidarity Forum(ASF), has raised concerns over what it described as an alleged plot to drag business executive and Labour Party aspirant for Bende Federal Constituency, Hon. Chima Anyaso, into politically motivated fraud allegations through the alleged misuse of government institutions.

Those institutions, according to the group, are the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS) and other public agencies.

Addressing journalists yesterday, the ASF’s spokesperson, Chijioke Okwuoha, alleged that the organisation had received credible intelligence suggesting that certain political interests were preparing coordinated petitions and media campaigns designed to portray Hon. Anyaso as being under investigation for financial crimes ahead of political activities in the constituency.

According to the group, the alleged plan is intended to distract the businessman and philanthropist while creating a negative public perception capable of influencing political opinions.

“We have received credible information, which we presently treat as allegations, indicating that there are plans to misuse the credible names, processes and statutory powers of respected government institutions, including the EFCC, the Nigeria Police Force, the DSS and other public agencies, for political purposes through unfounded allegations. If these claims prove to be true, such actions would constitute an abuse of democratic institutions and undermine public confidence in agencies established to uphold justice, security and the fight against corruption,” the spokesperson said.

The group stressed that it was not suggesting that any individual should be immune from lawful investigation. Rather, it maintained that anti-corruption and security agencies should act only on credible evidence and should never allow themselves to become vehicles for settling political scores.

The group urged anti-corruption and security agencies to remain professional and ensure that any petitions received are subjected to due process without political interference, noting that with only a few months to the elections, any attempt to manufacture allegations against aspirants would amount to nothing more than political blackmail and propaganda, which no responsible government institution should encourage.

It further appealed to political stakeholders in Abia State, particularly those occupying influential positions at the national level, to conduct their campaigns peacefully and refrain from actions capable of overheating the political environment or undermining the peace and progress currently being experienced in the state.

The group maintained that recent attacks directed at Governor Alex Otti have yielded little political traction and that attention now appears to be shifting towards individuals perceived to be close to the governor, including Hon. Chima Anyaso. It described the alleged campaign as a desperate attempt to distract credible political actors and create unnecessary controversy ahead of the elections.

The group expressed confidence that the people of Bende Federal Constituency would distinguish between genuine law enforcement activities and politically motivated attempts to influence public opinion, insisting that the electorate should remain focused on the issues, the candidates’ records and their vision for the constituency.

ASF also called on supporters of all aspirants to remain law abiding while allowing democratic competition to take place based on ideas, competence, integrity and service to the people.