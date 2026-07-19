With Threads of Heritage, Olumide Oresegun Returns to Lagos

Yinka Olatunbosun

A decade after captivating the global art world with his mesmerising hyperrealist portraits of Nigerian youth glistening under cascading water, Olumide Oresegun is returning to the Lagos exhibition circuit with his fourth solo exhibition. Threads of Heritage – Cultural Weaving opens at Mydrim Gallery, Ikoyi, on July 18 and runs until August 8, marking a significant new chapter for an artist whose practice has evolved beyond the celebrated water series that first brought him international acclaim.

A graduate of Yaba College of Technology, Oresegun shot to global prominence in 2016 when his oil paintings of children playing in the rain and intimate family scenes went viral on social media. So convincing was his rendering of water, skin and light that many viewers initially mistook the paintings for high-resolution photographs.

His technical mastery quickly attracted international attention. What distinguished Oresegun from many of his contemporaries was not merely his command of hyperrealism but his remarkable ability to capture the weight, transparency and movement of water. Every droplet seemed suspended in time, reflecting light with extraordinary precision while revealing the emotional life of his subjects. International media profiled his work, and his virtuoso draughtsmanship drew comparisons with the great masters of the Renaissance.

Despite this meteoric rise, including an American gallery debut, Oresegun largely withdrew from the Nigerian solo exhibition scene, choosing instead to concentrate on developing his practice in the quiet of his Ikorodu studio. Rather than repeating the formula that had made him famous, he spent the intervening years refining both his technique and artistic concerns.

Visitors to Threads of Heritage – Cultural Weaving will encounter an artist whose realism remains as meticulous as ever but whose focus has shifted. The spectacle of water gives way to a more reflective exploration of memory, identity and cultural continuity. Traditional textiles, symbolic threads and carefully observed facial expressions replace cascading water as the principal vehicles of meaning, suggesting that heritage is woven through both visible traditions and private histories.

The exhibition explores resilience, family and intergenerational bonds, presenting cultural identity as something continually shaped and preserved across time. Here, hyperrealism serves not simply as a demonstration of technical skill but as a means of inviting sustained contemplation of the human experience.

“The ‘thread’ is both a symbolic bridge and a structural foundation,” Oresegun explained during a recent virtual preview. “It links the high-contrast energy of my portraiture to the tactile history found within my still-life compositions. Together, the works demonstrate that cultural identity is a composite of what we project to the world and the domestic artefacts we preserve in silence.”

Reflecting on the evolution of his practice, the artist noted that many collectors associate him with his celebrated water paintings. “Most of my collectors have acquired works featuring water scenes and figures,” he said. “Before that, I painted market scenes and children at play. This time, I decided to focus on nature. When you enjoy nature, you are outside. The thread I use in the works is symbolic; it links the idea to the forms.”

The new body of work also introduces a more urban sensibility while tracing the maturation of the models who have appeared throughout his career. Beneath the paintings’ visual elegance lies a meditation on contemporary living, personal transformation and the delicate balance between work, nature and everyday life.