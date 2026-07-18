Plateau Labour, CSOs Declare Indefinite Occupation of State Assembly Over Life‑Pension Bill

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Plateau State have issued a strongly worded communique rejecting a controversial bill seeking lifetime pensions and luxury retirement benefits for members of the Plateau State House of Assembly.

The joint declaration followed an emergency meeting held on July 15, 2026, at the NLC Secretariat in Jos, where labour and civil society leaders described the proposed legislation as “anti‑people, self‑serving, insensitive and mischievous.”

The communique signed by Comrade Eugene Manji, NLC Chairman; Comrade Kenneth Shammah, TUC Chairman and Comrade Steve Aluko, CSO Chairman, expressed outrage that lawmakers would pursue lifetime benefits at a time when citizens face “unprecedented economic hardship, high inflation, unpaid backlog of pensions and gratuities, and basic survival challenges.”

Labour leaders argued that Plateau State lacks the financial capacity to sustain such entitlements, insisting that scarce resources should instead be directed toward healthcare, education, infrastructure, and clearing outstanding pension liabilities.

They also criticised legislators for failing to sponsor bills that address insecurity, economic hardship, and the declining standard of living, noting that the proposed pension bill is “pregnant with selfish intentions capable of dragging the state into another round of conflict.”

In response, the NLC, TUC, and CSOs announced a major action of picketing of the Plateau State House of Assembly beginning on Thursday, July 30, 2026. Accordingly, workers, civil society groups, and citizens will occupy the Assembly complex indefinitely until the bill is withdrawn.

The communique emphasised that the protest will not be symbolic but a sustained shutdown of legislative activities.

The coalition urged Governor Caleb Mutfwang to act swiftly as “defender of the people” by ensuring the bill is halted and protect the interests of Plateau citizens.

Labour and civil society leaders called on all workers and the general public to remain mobilised ahead of the July 30 action, reaffirming their commitment to defending the welfare of Plateau residents.