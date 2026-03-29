Tension in Akure as Gunmen Invade Ondo Primary Health Centre, Abduct Six Workers

Fidelis David in Akure

Tension gripped residents of Oke Ijebu in Akure South Local Government Area (LGA) of Ondo State yesterday following a brazen midnight attack by armed robbers who invaded a health centre, abducted staff, and fled with valuables.

THISDAY gathered that the incident, which occurred around 2 a.m., saw three armed suspects who were wielding a pump-action rifle and cutlasses storming the facility after scaling its perimeter fence.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, disclosed that the assailants targeted personnel on duty, dispossessing them of personal belongings, including mobile phones and a Point of Sale (POS) terminal.

“At about 2:00 a.m., three suspects, allegedly armed with a pump-action rifle and cutlasses, invaded a health centre located in Oke Ijebu. They forcefully dispossessed three persons on duty of their personal belongings and subsequently whisked them away.”

Police sources revealed that the attackers arrived in an unregistered black Toyota Venza, which was strategically parked along the main road before the operation, suggesting premeditation.

The command stated that the abducted staff was taken towards the Olokuta axis along Ondo Road, where they were subjected to further humiliation.

“Preliminary investigation shows that the suspects ordered the victims to remove their clothing and later abandoned them in the bush before fleeing. The victims later found refuge with the nearby staff of the Nigerian Correctional Service.”

He noted that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Adebowale Lawal, had visited the scene and ordered a full-scale, intelligence-driven investigation into the incident.

“The Commissioner of Police has directed the deployment of tactical and surveillance teams to track down the perpetrators and ensure they are brought to justice.”

Condemning the attack, the police described it as a “reprehensible act of criminality,” while assuring residents that proactive measures would be taken to prevent a recurrence.

“The command condemns this act in strong terms and reassures residents that adequate security measures have been put in place. Patrols have been intensified, and collaboration with other security agencies and local vigilante groups has been strengthened.”

Meanwhile, the Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun, said it was responsible for the rescue of the health workers.

The Corps Commander, Adetunji Adeleye, who confirmed the development, disclosed that it equally rescued a 45-year-old man and his 15-year-old son who were abducted at Pelebe on the outskirts of Oda Akure Road on Friday night.

The Amotekun commander assured residents that the safety of lives and property remains a top priority for the state government.

He urged members of the public to continue to provide timely and adequate information to security agencies, emphasising the need for collective efforts to enhance safety across the state.