Adebayo Flays FG’s Shutdown of Access Roads for APC Convention, Calls It Abuse of Office

A chieftain of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has taken a swipe at the Federal Government’s decision to shut down access roads around the Federal Secretariat Complex and Eagle Square for the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention, describing it as an abuse of office and misuse of state resources.

Adebayo said the directive, which effectively halted physical government operations and restricted movement in the area, blurred the line between state functions and partisan political activities.

He argued that public infrastructure and the time of civil servants should not be deployed to serve the interests of any political party.

His comments followed a circular issued by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation announcing the closure of all access roads leading to and around the Federal Secretariat Complex, Phases I, II and III, from Friday, March 27 to Saturday, March 28, 2026.

The circular, signed by the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office, Dr. Abdul S. U. Garba, stated that the measure was due to the use of Eagle Square for the APC National Convention scheduled for the same period.

As a result, all personnel working within the affected offices, including those at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, were directed to work from home on Friday, March 27.

The directive also instructed Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure that staff comply strictly with the work-from-home order.

The road closures are expected to disrupt traffic and economic activities in the area, with commuters and businesses bracing for limited access and delays throughout the two-day period.

Observers say the development has reignited debate over the appropriate use of public facilities and whether government operations should be adjusted to accommodate political party events.