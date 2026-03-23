Pollution: Rivers Community Laments Poverty, Despite Hosting Over 14 Oil Wells

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Kpean Community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State has lamented years of environmental pollution, poverty and neglect despite hosting 14 Oil-Wells in their community.

The community lamented that the oil spill that has engulfed their rivers and farmlands has stolen more than their environment, dignity, livelihoods and future.

They revealed that the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, visited the community on December 22, 2025, assuring residents of urgent intervention, but regretted that until the date of training, no remedial action has been taken.

Speaking at an environmental monitoring and evidence gathering training conducted by the Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF) in the community, Paramount ruler of Kpean, Chief Lucky Gbene-Ewoh, said the destruction has not only robbed them of their environment but also their peace of mind and future prospects.

He also stated that “This disaster has stripped our people of the very foundation of survival. Our farmlands lie barren, our rivers once sources of food and income are poisoned, and our children suffer from hunger and illness, no health support programme by the asset owner even when the community have written several letters to that effect “.

Also speaking, Kpean community youth leader, Lemii Petaba disclosed the devastation and sufferings caused by the heavy oil spill which occurred at Well-Head 14, owned by Nigeria National Petroleum Company Exploration and Production Limited in the community “Yorla Oil field town, OML 11, Ogoni”, has ravaged their land, waters and livelihoods since August, 2025 till date of this publication.

Petaba disclosed that “Kpean community has suffered several spillages from 2000 to 2021 under the ownership of Shell and up to 2026 today under the ownership of NNPC and no cleanup followed after all”.

He revealed that “Kpean community where you are seated today is a home to several oil wells numbering up to 14. It is a community with the highest reserve in oil and gas in Khana Local Government Area, Rivers State”.

Petaba regretted his people have continued to bear the devastating consequences of multiple oil spills that occurred between 2000 and 2021 under Shell’s ownership, and ongoing incidents under NEPL’s operation.

Meanwhile, during the programme, the Executive Director of HOMEF, Dr. Nnimmo Bassey, explained that the training followed the recent oil spill incident at Well-Head 14, operated by Nigeria National Petroleum Company Exploration and Production Limited (NEPL) in the community.

Bassey explained also that during the training, participants were equipped with various methodologies for gathering evidence to hold both government institutions and corporate polluters accountable for environmental degradation and human rights violations.

It was observed in the training that marginalised groups within the community, including youth, women, persons with disabilities, and other vulnerable populations, must be centered in environmental justice struggles.

A communique read at the end of the training, demanded for the immediate and comprehensive cleanup of the Kpean environment in accordance with international best practices and Nigerian environmental laws.

They also demanded immediate decommissioning of all oil well-heads in the community to safeguard the health and safety of residents, protect the environment, and secure the future of their children.

Parts of the communique reads: “All community members should take responsibility for monitoring and documenting environmental changes caused by oil spills”, noting that evidence gathering is the primary tool for mounting effective resistance against those responsible for our suffering.

“The Federal and State governments must enforce existing legal frameworks that mandate Free, Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC) processes for all oil exploration and production activities. Communities must be centered in decision-making processes and retain the right to withhold consent without fear of reprisal.

“Federal and State governments must hold oil companies accountable for environmental pollution and strengthen the implementation and enforcement of environmental regulations in favor of affected communities.”