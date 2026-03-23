Oba of Benin Receives African, European Business Devt Partners, Stresses Developing New Investment Opportunities 

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin

Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, has explained the importance of developing new strategic business plans in navigating complex economic challenges that cut across the nation.

Speaking while receiving a delegation of business development partners in Africa and Switzerland, the monarch harped on exploring new areas of sustainable investment opportunities and deepening collaboration in Edo State and Nigeria.

Welcoming the Group Managing Director of Arco Group Plc, Alfred Okoigun, John Davenport, President of Sulzer services, Europe, Africa and UK and Henry Craukamp, Head of ‘SSA region’ and Managing Director, Sulzer Pumps in South Africa, Oba Ewuare acknowledged their long-standing commitment to excellence, which has consistently helped in boosting Nigeria’s GDP and repositioning oil and gas sector development.

Oba Ewuare also commended the leader of the delegation for staying the course, building networks and investing in relationships that lead to opportunities with great determination and unprecedented strength over the past 40 years.

“We pray almighty God and our ancestors that we reap the fruits of our labour. We have been working day and night since last year.

“I know you are a hard worker. I am sure your contribution to Nigeria’s GDP is immense. It must be very significant from what you have been doing. We want to thank you for the vision. And this is the beginning, a new feather in your cap”, Oba Ewuare stated.

In his goodwill message earlier, the Group Managing Director of the company, Alfred Okoigun said working with the foreign partners, represents a remarkable milestone in local content development in Nigeria.

The managing Director of Arco maintenance and Engineering, Michael Okoigun – the driver of the partnership – accompanied the delegation to the palace during the historic visit.