Hashim Flags Off N22m Water Projects, Commissions Solar-Powered Borehole in FCT

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party and former presidential candidate Gbenga Hashim has flagged-off a N22 million water intervention project in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with the commissioning of a solar-powered borehole in New Jerusalem, a densely populated community in Bwari Area Council.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, Hashim said the project, executed through the Gbenga Hashim Foundation, was aimed at addressing the persistent water shortage affecting residents of the area.

He noted that access to clean and safe water remains a basic necessity that should not be out of reach for any community.

He disclosed that the New Jerusalem project was completed at a cost of N5.6 million, adding that it forms part of a broader N22 million intervention covering similar projects across the six area councils of the FCT. According to him, efforts are already underway to replicate the initiative in other underserved communities.

Hashim emphasized that the foundation’s interventions are driven by a commitment to improving the living conditions of vulnerable Nigerians, particularly those residing in neglected rural and peri-urban settlements.

He further revealed plans to expand the scope of his humanitarian efforts beyond the FCT, noting that the foundation would soon embark on outreach programmes across northern states.

The initiative, he said, would target vulnerable populations, especially those affected by insecurity and displacement.

The PDP stalwart used the occasion to call on residents of New Jerusalem to take ownership of the facility, urging them to ensure its proper use and maintenance for the benefit of present and future generations.

He also decried what he described as years of neglect by successive governments, lamenting that many communities across the country still lack access to basic amenities such as potable water, good roads, and healthcare services.

Highlighting previous interventions, Hashim said the foundation has executed several projects nationwide, including the construction of asphalt roads, provision of educational support, and sponsorship of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) training programmes for youths.

He added that one of the beneficiaries of the foundation’s training programmes has risen to become one of the youngest female state legislators in Nigeria, describing it as a testament to the impact of sustained investment in human capital development.

Dignitaries at the event included the FCT Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Ismail Mohammed Dogara, the Chairman of the party in Bwari Area Council, the councilor representing the ward, as well as no fewer than ten ward chairmen and other party stakeholders, community leaders and residents who witnessed the commissioning.

Residents of the community expressed appreciation for the intervention, noting that the project would significantly ease the burden of water scarcity and improve sanitation and public health in the area.