I Have Not Made Any Official Statement on Leaving the PDP Yet, Says Bala Mohammed

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi





Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has said he was amused that he had become a subject of discussion over speculated defection, even though he had not made any official statement to that effect.

Mohammed, who was not categorical on whether or not he was leaving the PDP, however, said the fact that he had become a subject of national discussion indicated his importance and the weight he bore.

There have been reports linking Mohammed, who doubles as the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ forum, to possible defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

But speaking on the development shortly after presiding over the swearing-in of 17 newly appointed Permanent Secretaries at the Government House, Bauchi, Mohammed played down the rumours, noting that he had made no official statement about leaving the PDP.

“I find it amusing that even when I have not said anything officially, people are already discussing me as if I have moved,” he said.

He added that the speculation reflected his political relevance, describing himself as a figure attracting wide attention.

“It shows the level of attention and relevance we carry. I am now a global personality all of a sudden,” he stated.

The governor stated further that he would grant an interview with Channels Television by 7pm.

“Pressmen, no interview for now. I will speak with Channels at 7pm,” he said.

He, however, briefly reacted to the reports, stating: “I have not moved; they said that I have defected.”

Addressing the appointed Permanent Secretaries, the governor charged them to uphold integrity and steer clear of corruption in the discharge of their duties.

“This administration will not tolerate corruption or any act capable of bringing the government into disrepute,” he said.

Mohammed urged the appointees to remain disciplined, avoid acts of insubordination, and stay away from partisan politics while in office.

He also tasked them with mentoring younger civil servants, adding that ongoing reforms in the civil service relied on grooming a new generation grounded in ethics and professionalism.

He assured retirees of his administration’s commitment to settling outstanding gratuities put at about N20 billion, noting that payment of 13-year arrears commenced in January 2026.

The oath of office was administered by the Chief Judge of Bauchi State, Justice Talatu Musa Umar.