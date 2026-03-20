Gov Fintiri Pledges 85% Votes for Tinubu, APC in Adamawa

• Says return to APC a ‘homecoming,’ not defection

•Party leadership assures of full integration ahead of 2027 polls

Sunday Ehigiator





Governor Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has pledged that the state will deliver no less than 85 per cent of its votes to President Bola Tinubu and candidates of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general election.

Fintiri made the declaration yesterday during a visit to the APC national secretariat in Abuja, where he was received by the party’s National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda; National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru; and members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

Describing his return to APC as a “homecoming”, the governor dismissed suggestions of defection. He said he was among those who formed the party in 2014.

“We do not call it defection because we formed the APC together in 2014. This is a homecoming,” he said.

Fintiri assured the APC leadership that political structures across Adamawa State had aligned with the party and were already mobilising ahead of the next general election.

he stated, “We are working towards delivering 85 per cent of the votes in Adamawa, and we will ensure that no other candidate secures up to 25 per cent in the state.

“We are fully integrated, fully on ground, and working tirelessly to achieve this goal.”

He disclosed that the party had held what he described as the largest stakeholders’ meeting in the state in recent times, signalling growing support for APC.

“We are used to winning elections, and we have brought that winning culture back to the party. Everyone is on board, and we will ensure that no one is left behind,” the governor said.

In his response, Yilwatda welcomed Fintiri, describing his return as a reunion with a political family he helped build.

“I welcome you back home. Your place remains here. You are returning to the house you built and the castle you helped to establish,” he said.

Yilwatda reiterated that APC was a party with nationwide appeal and assured the governor of full integration into its structure.

“Our doors remain open. We welcome you wholeheartedly and assure you of full integration within the party structure,” he stated.

He also disclosed that the party’s membership register was up to date and ready for submission to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) whenever required.

Yilwatda added that arrangements were underway to formally receive Fintiri at the party’s forthcoming national convention.

The visit underscored ongoing efforts by APC to consolidate its political base in Adamawa State as preparations gather momentum for the 2027 general election.