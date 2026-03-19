PDP Group Loyal to Wike Unveils Convention Plan, Says INEC Has Approved All Activities

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Reconciliation moves between the Tanimu Turaki-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the faction loyal to Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, might have failed, as the Wike faction yesterday unveiled its national convention programme slated for March 29.

The Wike faction further said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had approved all its elections from the ward to the national level.

Addressing a news conference ahead of the convention, National Caretaker Committee, Publicity Secretary, Haruna Mohammed, said,

‘’The purpose of our gathering here today is to give a pre-convention press briefing to enable you to have an idea of what we are expecting from today, tomorrow, till the date of the convention.

‘’The schedule of activities starts from tomorrow, Thursday, March 2026, at which we expect to publish the names of all the convention committees.’’

Mohammed added, ‘’The committee has the following subcommittees: Venue, Security, Entertainment, Welfare, Accreditation, Media and Publicity, Protocol, Accommodation and Transport, Electoral Committee, Zoning, Screening, Medical, the National Convention Monitoring Subcommittee, which is pursuant to Article 1.3(c)(i) of the electoral guidelines, and then we have Secretariat Subcommittee.

‘’We expect to publish the names and membership of these committees and subcommittees tomorrow.’’

Giving further details of the alleged national convention, Mohammed said, ‘’Saturday, 21st March 2026, there will be the inauguration of all these committees. It will be by 8 p.m., and the venue will also be announced tomorrow.

“Sunday, 22nd March 2026, the Zoning Committee will meet to zone various positions across all the geopolitical zones. This will hold on Sunday, as stated, 22nd March.

‘’And then, Monday, 23rd March, there will be an emergency NEC meeting. It shall hold by 12 noon at the FCT Minister’s Lodge, Life Camp, Abuja.

‘’Sales of forms will commence on Monday immediately after the NEC meeting, and it is expected to last till Wednesday, March 25, 2026.’’