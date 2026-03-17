Tinubu Condoles With Former Minister Nnaji Over Mother’s Death

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his condolences to Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji, former Minister of Science and Technology, following the death of his mother, Mrs. Monica Nnenna Nnaji.

According Nnaji’s Special Adviser on Administration, Dr. Robert Ngwu, the President’s condolence message issued on March 16, 2026, was signed by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The President expressed deep sympathy with Nnaji, his siblings, and the entire family, describing the late matriarch as a woman of strength, discipline, and sacrifice.

He noted that her life was devoted to raising her children with values that continue to reflect in their contributions to society.

Tinubu said Mrs. Nnaji lived a fulfilled and exemplary life, marked by hard work, moral guidance, and unwavering commitment to family.

According to him, her legacy is evident in the character and achievements of her children.

The President urged the family to take solace in the positive impact of their mother’s life and the many people she influenced. He also prayed for the peaceful repose of her soul and divine comfort for the family during their period of mourning.

The condolence message has attracted attention in Enugu State and beyond, with observers noting the strong relationship and mutual respect between the President and Nnaji, who served in his cabinet.

Political stakeholders say the gesture underscores Nnaji’s standing within the administration and highlights his contributions to national development, particularly in science, technology and innovation.

Tributes have continued to pour in from across Nigeria, with many describing the late Mrs. Nnaji as a pillar of strength whose values of humility, discipline, and hard work shaped generations.

For the Nnaji family, the President’s message is seen as both a tribute to a life well lived and a reflection of enduring personal and national ties.