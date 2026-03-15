ADC: Appeal Court’s Ruling Did Not Affect Legitimacy of Mark, Aregbesola’s Leadership

*Releases schedule of activities for the 2026 nationwide congresses and national convention

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said the recent decision of the Court of Appeal did not affect the positions of Senator David Mark as National Chairman and Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary of the party.

This is as the party yesterday released the timetable for its nationwide congresses ahead of the party’s National Convention scheduled to hold on April 14.

The National Publicity Secretary of ADC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, in a statement issued yesterday, explained that Mark filed the appeal in connection with the ongoing suit instituted against the party’s leadership at the Federal High Court.

Abdullahi stated that the Court of Appeal did not determine the substantive dispute regarding the leadership of the ADC.

“The case challenging the emergence of Senator David Mark as National Chairman and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary is still pending before the Federal High Court and has not yet been heard or decided on its merits,” the statement further explained.

It also added that the Court of Appeal did not grant any relief in favour of the plaintiff, nor did it issue any order affecting the leadership structure of the party.

“On the contrary, the court ordered that parties should maintain the status quo, meaning that the current state of affairs within the party should remain unchanged pending the determination of the substantive suit,” ADC noted.

It urged party members not to panic or be misled by misinterpretations of the judgment.

“The ruling of the Court of Appeal is purely procedural and does not affect the legitimacy or tenure of the current national leadership of the party.

“The party remains united and focused despite the antics of anti-democratic forces bent on imposing a one-party rule on Nigeria,” ADC added.

Meanwhile, the ADC yesterday released the timetable for its nationwide congresses ahead of the party’s National Convention scheduled to hold on April 14.

According to a public notice signed by the National Organising Secretary, Prince Chinedu Idigo, and the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, Polling Unit and Ward Congresses will hold on April 7, 2026, followed by Local Government Area Congresses on April 9 and State Congresses on April 11.

The process will culminate in the party’s National Convention scheduled for April 14, 2026.

The party advised members interested in contesting vacant positions to obtain and submit the relevant nomination or expression of interest forms through the official ADC website.

The ADC said that the announcement serves as the official schedule of activities for the conduct of the party’s 2026 nationwide congresses and National Convention.

The statement said that this process forms part of the party’s constitutional responsibility to renew its leadership structures across all levels of the organization, beginning from the polling units and wards through the local government and state levels, culminating in the National Convention.

Accordingly, the party said that the approved timetable is as follows: ”Polling Unit and Ward Congresses: Tuesday, 7 April 2026; Local Government Area Congresses: Thursday, 9 April 2026; State Congresses: Saturday, 11 April 2026; and National Convention: Tuesday, 14 April 2026.”

The party called on its members who are interested in contesting in any vacant positions at the ward, local government, or state levels to obtain, download, complete, and submit the relevant nomination or expression of interest forms through the party’s official platform.

”Forms and further information are available via the official ADC website: www.adc.org.ng”, the ADC said

Idigo urged all members of the party nationwide to participate actively in the process and to conduct themselves in accordance with the constitution, guidelines, and democratic values of the party.