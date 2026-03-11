Sanwo-Olu: Alausa Multi-Agency Building at Completion Stage, to be Opened by Tinubu

• Gov, cabinet members inspect LAGIS Office ahead construction deadline

Segun James





Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Tuesday, led a cabinet delegation on an inspection of two critical projects being developed by the State Government to enhance service delivery to citizens.

The projects – Multi-Agency Office Complex and Lagos Geographic Information Service (LAGIS) Building – are situated within the Central Business District (CBD) in Alausa, in close proximity to the secretariat of the state government.

The multi-agency complex is a multi-storey office development designed to centralise the operations of critical state agencies, thereby reducing congestion in the secretariat campus.

The complex is being designed to offer comfort for civil servants and enhance administrative efficiency. The project is multi-functional building that houses office spaces, relaxation facilities, multi-level car park with capacity for over 600 vehicles, and advanced safety components.

The LAGIS project is a 5-floor purpose-built office building initiated by the Sanwo-Olu administration to provide one-stop access for all services relating to geospatial mapping, urban planning and land administration.

Sanwo-Olu, who described the two projects as a “masterpiece”, expressed satisfaction with their progress, declaring that the construction of multi-agency complex had practically been completed, except the finishing work to be done on the ground floor and setbacks.

The governor disclosed that the formal opening of the buildings would be symbolic, as they were expected to be commissioned by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in a planned state visit to Lagos coming in a yet to be announced date.

After the completion of work on the complex, Sanwo-Olu said the contractor handling the project was expected to clean it up in the next two weeks in preparation for commissioning.

He said: “We’ve just finished the inspection of multiagency office complex and the LAGIS Building. As has been observed, the multiagency complex is practically completed; all left to do is finishing work around all of the setback and the ground completion. I am impressed with the level of work the contractor has been able to achieve. In another two week, we believe the contractor should have done extreme cleanup of the complex.

“The LAGIS Building whose construction is more recent is also a unique masterpiece as the complex because it meets our requirements in spatial and geographic information system deliverables, which are meant to be part of our solutions to land administration in Lagos.

“However, construction work on the LAGIS building needs to advance quickly in the next three weeks to the completion stage.

“What we are planning to do for the formal opening of these buildings is a symbolic commissioning. We are expecting presidential visit in the coming weeks, and these buildings are part of the projects that might be inaugurated by the President on that trip.”

Sanwo-Olu said the buildings would positively impact the quality of public service and enhance service delivery to the citizens. He said the ambience in which the civil servants would now work would be felt in better turnaround time for the services they render to citizens.

“The space in which services are being rendered is critical to us as a government. That is why we are creating better working environment for our staff,” the governor said.